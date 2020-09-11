Jennifer Garner Pregnant With Baby No.4? The TRUTH

Jennifer Garner is setting the record straight over her pregnancy rumors.

The "Alias" star recently posted a clip on Instagram introducing her "farm pets," a.k.a the lawnmowers namely Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe and Mayapple.

In the video, the 48-year-old actress -- who is currently in her hometown, Locust Grove, Oklahoma -- was seen donning a very casual outfit with a striped shirt underneath a medium wash denim overalls paired with red boots.

Fellow actress Reese Witherspoon took to the comment section and responded, "You, in those overalls, made my day!"

Meanwhile, the "Black Swan" star Natalie Portman told Garner that she looked "so gorgeous" in her outfit.

However, one comment stood out after a fan straight up asked the Golden Globe winner if she is pregnant.

Interestingly, the Hollywood A-lister responded with a savage comeback to shut down her pregnancy rumors for good.

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not-and never will be-pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest," she wrote. "Have I gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story."

Garner's response gained almost 13,000 comments, and one of them assured the actress that she looked "amazing."

"uh you look amazing and no you DON'T look pregnant," a fan replied.

Another user appeared to be disgusted by the inappropriate question, as she responded: "@jennifer.garner you look gorgeous, and we should as a society stop asking women if they are pregnant!"

Meanwhile, one IG follower joked about having a bigger belly than the "Daredevil" star.

"seriously? Look at her! She's tiny! My food babies are three times that size. Lol. @jennifer.garner you are and always will be goals."

Co-Parenting With Ben Affleck

The "Miracles from Heaven" actress is a mother to three children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 -- whom she shares with her ex-husband and "Pearl Harbor" co-star Ben Affleck.

The two called it quits in 2018 after 10 years of marriage.

Now, both are great co-parents as they were often spotted spending time with their kids.

In April, the 48-year-old actor was photographed arriving at his ex-wife's home at Brentwood, California to visit his three children.

It came after the Hollywood star reportedly self-isolated with his newfound love, Ana de Armas, whom he met on the set of their upcoming psychological thriller film "Deep Water."

For months, the "Argo" star is rumored to be dating the Cuban-Spanish actress after returning from their trip in De Armas' hometown.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly previously reported that Garner is supportive of Affleck's budding romance with the 32-year-old actress.

"She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children, and respects him," the source revealed to the outlet. "She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship,' the source said.

As for Jennifer, she and boyfriend John Miller (who is the CEO of CaliBurger) reportedly called it quits after two years of dating.

The reason behind their breakup is that the "Alias" star is not ready to commit to a serious relationship.

"He was ready for marriage, and she just couldn't commit. They parted on very amicable terms," a source told Us Weekly.

