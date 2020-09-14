Kanye West Presidential Bid Ends? Rapper Receives Devastating Campaign News

This could be one of the signs that Kanye West will not win his bid for presidency in the upcoming elections as he has been dealt with another blow.

In August, West, who missed a deadline by fourteen seconds, was blocked from appearing on Wisconsin's presidential ballot as a third-party candidate.

According to Brown County Judge John Zakowski, "The court believes at the time a grandfather clock rings out five times Is the moment it is 5 PM. Any time after that is precisely that: after 5 PM."

"The court used the analogy of midnight. There is a significant difference between 11:59:59 PM and one second after midnight. The passage of a second after midnight confers an entirely new day."

Kanye West's campaign had argued that they had until 5:01 PM to file and that the Wisconsin Election Commission staff interfered in their delivery by locking their doors before 5 PM.

The rapper's lawsuit against Wisconsin says that the Commission staff should have unlocked the building's doors at 4:30 PM to accommodate late-arriving filers. However, the Commission's building has been locked since the coronavirus pandemic started.

According to the state law and the Wisconsin Administrative Code, 5 PM was the deadline for these important papers to be in their "physical possession." Anything that has been submitted after 5 PM is considered "ineligible."

A staff member of the Commission said that West's representatives didn't place the nomination papers on the counter until 5:01 PM. By the time the documents were organized and officially accepted, it was already several minutes past the 5 PM deadline.

Zakowski concluded the ruling by saying the unfortunate fact - this could have been avoided had the Yeezy creator's representatives arrived earlier than the deadline.

"The court is aware the signatures were gathered in roughly two days, but it has also been told Ms. Ruhland, West's campaign representative, knew of that statutory requirement. She had been in contact with the Commission that day."

Kanye West, who announced he was running for the highest-ranking position in the US in July, has been denied from the presidential ballots in numerous states due to a lack of signatures on nominating petitions, and this wasn't the first time he failed to meet filing deadlines.

The dad-of-four has been an active, vocal supporter of current President of the United States Donald Trump, which caused many Democrats to think his surprising attempt to run is another attempt to snatch votes away from Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

He has already acknowledged that his presidential campaign would damage the former Vice President's White House chances.

Kanye West has spent nearly $6 million on his presidential bid, with most of it coming from his own net worth of $1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the rapper has been qualified to appear in twelve states ballots, including the Donald Trump strongholds such as Kentucky, Arkansas, Mississippi, Minnesota, and Idaho.

The effort to have him appear on ballots has also been dealt with setbacks in Ohio, Virginia, and Arizona.

