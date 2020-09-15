Paul Rudd Embraces Inner Millenial in New COVID-19 PSA

As the United States continues to battle with the coronavirus global pandemic, public officials tap celebrities to encourage young people to follow COVID-19 protocols to stop spreading the virus. Fan-favorite Paul Rudd was the New York governor's personal choice.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo shared a funny yet very informative clip featuring Paul Rudd as a "certified millennial," asking his fellow young persons to wear a mask to save other people's lives amid the health crisis.

In the two-minute clip, the "Ant-Man" star is sporting a yellow ensemble complete with a New York baseball cap, headphones, sneakers, and skateboard, like a legitimate millennial.

"Yo, what up dogs, Paul Rudd here. Actor and certified young person," the 51-year-old actor said.

Paul shared how his friend, Governor Cuomo, told him how millennials could help prevent the massive spread of coronavirus.

"A few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie Governor Cuomo, and he's just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks because get this... Apparently, a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials," Paul continued.

The New Jersey native actor said that the governor requested him to spread the message to his fellow youngsters.

"So Cuoms asked me, he's like, 'Paul, you gotta help! What are you, like 26?' And I didn't correct him," Paul quipped.

So fam, let's real talk. Masks, they're totally beasts. So slide that in your DM and twitch it," he added.

Paul also featured one of the famous millennial artists, Billie Eilish, whose dialogue seems inaudible as she claims she is wearing a mask, to which Paul reacted: "You're wearing your mask? Man, I wanna stan you. You're so my bae!"

The actor also jumped into the latest social media trend of doing TikTok videos, to get the message across the young audience.

"You want a challenge? How about 'stop the pandemic challenge' what about 'save grandma challenge' isn't that fun enough for you?" Paul said while making his own TikTok clip.

In the end, the "Friends" alum lost his millennial vibe and started lecturing the younger generation on how a simple way of wearing a face mask or surgical mask could save lives.

"It's not hard. People are dying; hundreds of thousands of people are dying. It's preventable. I shouldn't have to make it fun - it's science!" he continued.

At the end of the hilarious PSA-video, Paul Rudd was seen in the set of the YouTube show, "Hot Ones." The show features celebrities munching on spicy barbeque wings while answering burning questions. Paul sat with host Sean Evans, both wearing a face mask smeared with barbecue sauce.

Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020

As of writing, the United States has recorded over 6.5 million coronavirus cases, 193,705 of which were death count. Just recently, New Yorkers started getting $50 fines for commuters who refused to wear a mask while on buses, trains, and subways.

