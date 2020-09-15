Simon Cowell Fail? 'BGT' Judge Suffers Huge Financial Loss in Property Deal

Nothing seems to be happening according to Simon Cowell's plans, so much so that his finances were even dealt a huge blow by a recent property deal.

As one of the wealthiest music moguls, Cowell spends most of his money buying impressive properties. He currently owns a $24 million-worth beachfront mansion in Malibu and a $23 million home in Los Angeles.

The expansion of his real estate portfolio did not stop there, as he also bought Leona Lewis' $3.9 million home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

However, shortly after buying it, the "Britain's Got Talent" judge flipped the property back onto the market and listed it for just under $3.7 million.

The off-market deal caused Cowell to slip away $200,000 instantly.

According to property records, Cowell's former X-Factor mentee originally purchased it for $3.6 million before selling the 5,900 square foot estate a few months later.

Furthermore, the listings show that there are five bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms across the 4,900 square-foot single-story main house and a detached guesthouse.

Inside the Hidden Hills' Property

Since it is a ranch-style home, one can notice how it is partly designed with the same red brick the covers the driveway. The vast property also has more rooms for storage and furniture, per The Daily Mail.

A large fireplace highlights the carpeted living room. Meanwhile, the huge windows and multiple skylights make the space a little more brighter.

The polished flooring from there leads into the property's kitchen, which has wood cabinets and sky-blue paint as their backdrops. Grey countertops and stylish blue hanging lights to fill the space also make the whole area noteworthy.

One of the main house's rooms has been converted to an oak-paneled room, which boasts a breakfast bar area and a built-in TV.

The master suite, although already filled with natural light, offers a fireplace, a private garden, and a Zen-inspired bathroom. There is also a luxurious walk-in closet to complete the lavish room.

In addition, the floor tiles in the kitchen lead to a huge outdoor patio space with a built-in grill. In another part of the area, a swimming pool has been built with a tree-shaded fire pit and built-in bench.

The 1,000 square-foot deluxe guest house also has a poolside lounge with a small kitchen, a pool bath and a deluxe bedroom with a second bathroom.

Hidden Hills is famous for its celebrity owners. Among those who live near Cowell's sold property are John Stamos, Drake and Jessica Simpson.

Simon Cowell's Injury

This latest financial hit came after Simon Cowell suffered from a back injury earlier last August. His spokeswoman said, per The Telegraph, that he hurt his back and was put under observation afterward.

Page Six then reported that he underwent a successful six-hour operation overnight. Per the same report, his attending physician said that a metal rod has been put into his back during the lengthy procedure to support his spine and prevent further damage.

Currently, Cowell is still recovering in his Los Angeles home.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Disaster: 'GMB' Host Almost Caused 'BGT' Judge To Quit Show!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles