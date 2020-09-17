Feeling Golden: Jennifer Lopez Shocks and Delights With Pink Bikini

Jennifer Lopez just showed that she still got it. Not that fans have ever forgotten, though.

At 51, Lopez has a body that does not look a day older than a fit 25-year-old.

Wearing a pink bikini like it's nobody's business, J.Lo stunned as she posed sprawling out on a towel in the sand. "Feeling golden. ," Lopez captioned the photo on Tuesday. She then wrote that she is also holding on to the summer season's last few moments.

Her hashtag #GlowCheck is even more relevant in the picture because she truly positively glowed. Apart from being too sexy and fit for her age, her skin also looked as if it has not aged a day.

It could be the sun hitting her at the right angle, or her smooth skin just truly glows. No curves were hidden because they have every right to be displayed.

Naturally, the singer received a lot of great comments for the photo.

One fan described the "Hustlers" star as a "beach goddess," adding: "That sand has now been blessed!!!"

As if they are talking in a chorus, fan after fan asked how Lopez can be 51 and look like that.

Not as if they do not know -- since the diva has never kept her strict workout regime in secret anyway. The question is, of course, whether people can follow through.

Achieving a Body Like Jen's

An article by Wall Street Journal recently asked the same question. Can Jennifer Lopez's body become the norm? Is it truly achievable?

The writer claimed that yes, it is possible if people decide to make Lopez their role model and spend YEARS of making sure they do not stray off their diets and exercise.

Last year, J.Lo told Ellen DeGeneres on her show that she cut off all sugar from her diet because of its negative effect on the body.

"Not only do you get a headache, but you feel like you're in an alternate reality or universe. Like you don't feel like yourself. You realize that you're addicted to sugar," Lopez said.

This is hardly the first time Lopez posted a sexy image of hers. In fact, the moment she celebrated her birthday this year, she showed off her enviable figure which she was able to capture through a mirror selfie. Wearing her workout clothes, her fit body beaconed on her fans as if telling them they should start working out, too.

Lopez wrote at the time, "Just finished a great post-birthday celebration workout and helped to support hunger awareness!"

Fiance Alex Rodriguez showed his pride and love by taking to his Instagram Story to share a sweet photo of the diva, captioning it with "my queen." He even shared a lovely video tribute for the award-winging singer, showing off the many romantic moments between them. He captioned the video, "Happy Birthday, Macha!!! Every moment with you is magical."

Now that's more enviable than a fit body that the singer worked hard for!

