BREAKING: Ellen DeGeneres Is Back! Host Bravely Addressed Scandal In Show's Season Premiere

After months in quarantine and numerous scandals and allegations, Ellen DeGeneres is back on her show. The host, who has been under fire for the past few months, bravely addressed all the controversies from having a toxic work culture to being a "fake" person.

During her opening monologue at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Season 18's premiere, the 62-year-old host first welcomed both her supporters and haters.

"If you're watching because you love me, thank you. If you're watching because you don't love me, welcome!" Ellen said, which earned massive applause from her virtual audience in gigantic screens.

And in true Ellen DeGeneres fashion, the candid host joked about how her summer went, referring to the massive scandal that she and her show had to face.

"How was everybody's summer? Good? Yeah! Mine was great! Super terrific," she added, gesturing a two thumbs up.

Toxic Work Environment

Ellen DeGeneres first addressed the alleged toxic work culture around the 17-year-old talk show and the investigation.

Ellen revealed that she learned about things that happened in the studio that never should have happened.

"I wanna say I'm so sorry to the people who were affected," Ellen said.

"I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show," she added.

The host revealed that the whole team discussed and applied necessary changes in the show and the workplace and promised everyone a "new chapter."

Fake Ellen

The award-winning host also addressed the articles and social media posts, saying that she is not the "be kind lady" that she appears to be on TV.

Ellen went on explaining how she started campaigning the "be kind" slogan. It rooted in the story of a young man named Tyler Clemente, who took his own life after being bullied for being gay.

"Being know as the 'be kind lady' is a tricky position to be in," Ellen said.

The host argued that she is the real person that people see on TV, but just like the rest of us, she is also a human who felt other emotions like sadness, anger, frustration, impatience, and more.

"I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress," Ellen said, adding that she is mainly working on the impatient part of herself.

While Ellen joked that she is a good actress for portraying a straight woman role in the past, she explained that she could never fake her everyday life.

"I don't think I'm that good that I can come out here for 17 years and fool you. This is me," Ellen said.

"My intention is to always be the best person I can be. If I ever let someone down, ever hurt their feeling, I am so sorry for that," she added.

In the end, Ellen said that she is grateful for the 270 people working with her to make a good show and expressed hope to be the show that makes people laugh.

