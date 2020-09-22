Emmys 2020: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of the Awards Show

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards made history as the first-ever award-giving body to conduct a virtual ceremony.

Despite the ongoing global pandemic and the new setup though, the Emmys 2020 has been a success from start to finish.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosted the prestigious event at the empty stadium of Staples Center in Los Angeles, while nominees streamed from their respective at-home setups.

As the ceremony adapted to the "new normal," it ditched the traditional red carpets, screaming fans and blinding paparazzi. However, celebrities were still able to show off their stunning looks, thanks to social media.

Having said that, we take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly of the Emmys 2020 awards ceremony.

The Good: Zendaya Wins Her First Emmy Award

Her acting skills in the teen drama "Euphoria" came unrecognized after she received her first major nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series alongside British actress Olivia Coleman (The Crown), Jennifer Anniston (The Morning Show), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Jodie Comet and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

However, during the ceremony, the 24-year-old actress was stunned after she bagged one of the night's major awards with the best actress for the drama category.

Not only did Zendaya take home her first award, but she also made history as the youngest person ever to win the title.

The Good 2.0: "Schitt's Creek" Sweeps Emmy 2020

The quirky Canadian hit series "Schitt's Creek" set a record-breaking win after sweeping all seven comedy categories.

It is also the first show to bag all four main individual awards in one event, including Catherine O'Hara as lead actress, Annie Murphy for best-supporting actress, Eugene Levy for lead actor, and Andrew Cividino for best director.

The Good 3.0: "Friends" Reunion

After 26 years, Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox -- who were famous for their character in "Friends" -- surprised their fans with a mini-reunion during the Emmys 2020.

After "The Morning Show" star had to hurry back to her home to make it to the announcement of the winners for lead actress in a drama series, she found herself joined by co-stars.

Actor-turned-producer Jason Bateman also made a cameo as he greeted Kimmel and dubbed him the Ross Geller of the group.

The Bad: Emmys 2020 Memoriam Tribute

Although the event had a good intention of remembering the contributions of some celebrities who have passed away this year, the Emmys 2020 was thrown into hot water after being criticized for snubbing Kobe Bryant, Kelly Preston, and Nick Cordero in their In Memoriam segment.

California-born singer-songwriter H.E.R. delivered a powerful performance with her version of "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Prince.

During her performance, a photo montage of Regis Philbin, Jerry Stiller, Kirk Douglas, "Black Panther" lead Chadwick Boseman and "Glee" star Naya Rivera appeared on the screen as the celebration the fallen celebrities.

Unfortunately, fans took to social media and slammed Emmys 2020 for excluding the NBA legend and the other stars during the memorial tribute.

The Ugly: Jason Sudeikis' Live Coronavirus Test

The event wanted to highlight that they adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols.

However, things got a little weird after the comedian Jason Sudeikis received a swab test right before he announced the winner for Outstanding Comedy Series.

