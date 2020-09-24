Tyra Banks and Louis Belanger-Martin Engaged? Model Discusses 'The Ring'

Tyra Banks has put her iconic smize on the side for a while as she rolls her eyes on the rumored engagement with her boyfriend, Louis Belanger-Martin.

Last month, the OG Top Model sparked engagement rumors after she was photographed wearing what it appears to be an engagement ring.

In the viral photos, the 46-year-old model and her lover were spotted out and about in Santa, Monica, California. The couple was sporting casual clothes complete with a face mask to protect them from catching COVID-19.

Tura's fans went wild as they assume that she is wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger, which is usually reserved for engagement and wedding rings. This leads to speculations that Belanger-Martin has already went down on his knee and popped the question.

Despite having blurry photos to confirm the real status of their relationship, fans are convinced that they have already taken it to the next level as they have been dating for a year already.

But in a recent interview, Tyra set the record straight and clarified that it was just a ring.

False Engagement Rumor

Speaking to the "Tamron Hall" daytime talk show, the new "Dancing with the Stars" host was asked to confirm if the engagement rumors are real. Before she could even blurt out words, Tyra Banks could not help but roll her eyes and brush off the false engagement rumors.

The model said that the ring she was wearing that day did not even come close to an actual engagement ring as it is actually a crab-shaped ring.

"They're talking about the ring ... The ring is a crab. It's shaped like a crab, and it's an opal, not a diamond," Tyra explained.

The model then expressed regret of not wearing the ring during the interview so she could show to the camera that the design will never be a symbol of wedding bells.

"It is not a crab opal engagement ring. It is just a ring," she said, adding that she finds it both funny and annoying that the press made people believe that a crab ring is an engagement ring.

"The press gets it right sometimes, but a lot of times they're bored," Tyra quipped.

Tyra and Belanger-Martin first sparked dating rumors back in October 2019 when they were spotted having a romantic dinner at the Upper East Side hotspot, Hutong.

"The two were definitely on a romantic date. But [they] kept the PDA low-key," a source told Page Six at that time.

Since then, they were often seen spending time together. They were even spotted hanging out with their respective kids.

A month after, the couple reportedly moved in together, while an insider revealed that Tyra and Belanger-Martin are very much in love.

DWTS Drama

Aside from the engagement rumor, Tyra is also facing a bigger controversy as the new host of the celebrity dancing contest series. It is after she replaced both of the show's beloved hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for this year's season.

"Dancing with the Stars" fans are not happy with Tyra's performance as a new host, leading the viewers to went online and beg the network to fire Tyra and give the spot back to Tom and Erin.

