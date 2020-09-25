Did Selena Gomez CAUSE Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich Split?

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend of six months and fiancé of two months, Max Ehrich, have reportedly broken up and called off their engagement.

A source told People magazine, "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers."

"They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Their split comes after two months the soap opera actor proposed to the Disney alum in July. They just started dating in March.

On Thursday, Page Six reported that Demi Lovato was on the brink of a breakup.

A source close told Page Six that they are struggling to make their relationship work.

"It's not over yet, but it's on its way there."

There has already been speculation when Lovato's bodyguard and sister unfollowed "The Young and the Restless" star on Instagram.

The former couple also hasn't "liked" each other's Instagram posts.

News of their failed relationship also comes after Ehrich's old tweets about Lovato's frenemy, Selena Gomez, made its rounds in social media once again.

At that time, Lovato slammed the alleged tweets, saying, "It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have a conflict, that's between them, not you."

Ehrich has been posting a series of thirsty tweets about Gomez. At one point, it was also discovered that he thought Gomez was prettier than Lovato.

In an interview, Max Ehrich also said he preferred Selena Gomez than Demi Lovato.

Speaking in an old Instagram Live, Ehrich admitted that he had had a major crush on the "Lose You to Love Me" singer since 2010.

Uh oh does that mean she can see all your tweets about being in love with Selena Gomez??? pic.twitter.com/Bl4yR01AKD — (@SelOnTheBrain) July 26, 2020

Twitter users said that Lovato was going to blame Gomez for their breakup.

One said, "Watch Demi being even saltier about Selena Gomez over this. The psycho's now gonna think Selena broke her engagement up."

While some users said that the reason for their break up could be because of Ehrich's old resurfaced tweets.

"The fact that demi and max split after those tweets he made thirsting over selena resurfaced MESSSYYYY," one Twitter user said.

"Sad for Demi Lovato, but something about Max wasn't right, and his obsession with Selena was weird."

When Ehrich's tweets surfaced, Demi Lovato was said to be "hurt" by the drama, as per E! News.

A source said that the "Don't Forget" hitmaker was "really upset," saying, "She is head over heels for Max and doesn't want to be heartbroken."

They added, "She truly cares about Max and wants to think his intentions are genuine."

People close to Demi Lovato have expressed their concern about her fiancé, but the singer-actress remained "truly in love" with Ehrich during that time.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter had been canceling Max Ehrich.

"max ehrich is a creep that has tried to get famous women's attention for years (especially selena gomez) he is a clout chaser and was even commenting on many other women's posts a few days before he got with his fiancé, demi Lovato," one person wrote.

"Max is using demi to boot his career and it's worked. i really do feel sick."

READ MORE: Wedding Bells? Machine Gun Kelly Sees Megan Fox As His Wife After 4 Months of Dating

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles