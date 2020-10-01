Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Drop Devastating Baby News

After going through a challenging pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen announced that she and her husband, John Legend, just lost their supposed-to-be third child due to miscarriage.

On Wednesday night, the 34-year-old actress took to social media to share the devastating news caused by her critical and sensitive pregnancy. Chrissy was first admitted to the hospital on September 27 due to bleeding because of her weak placenta.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Chrissy wrote alongside a series of black and white candid photos during their stay in the hospital.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

The "Cravings" author shared that while they have never decided on their previous babies' names until they were out, this time, they were so sure to call the baby "Jack."

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," Chrissy continued.

John Legend's wife of seven years then penned a heartbreaking letter for Baby Jack, saying they will always love him.

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," Chrissy wrote.

The former model also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the family members, friends and fans who have been supporting them through prayers and positive energy.

In the end, Chrissy said she and John are looking on the bright side of being blessed with two beautiful children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

"But every day can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," she added.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old singer and songwriter shared the news by reposting Chrissy's devastating announcement with a caption saying: "We love you, Jack."

After breaking the sad news, Chrissy once again took to Twitter to express her grief.

"Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real," Chrissy added.

Pregnancy Struggle

Chrissy Teigen underwent a breast implant removal surgery back in May 2020. A month later, she discovered she was pregnant with their third child. The couple announced their pregnancy at the end of John Legend's new single music video, "Wild."

The third baby is Chrissy's first natural pregnancy, as her elder kids Luna and Miles were both conceived through IVF.

Last week, Teigen was rushed to the hospital due to excessive bleeding, but she assured her fans that the unborn baby was still safe and healthy. On September 29, Chrissy shared that she had a "scary morning" after seeing huge blood clots. She ended up having two blood transfusions before losing Jack.

