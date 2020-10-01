Chadwick Boseman's Last Moments: Netflix Unveils Photos of Boseman in Final Film

Chadwick Boseman's legacy will continue to live in everyone's hearts, especially now after Netflix shared the first glimpse of his final film.

On August 28, a statement posted on Boseman's official Twitter account confirmed the actor's passing after battling against Stage IV colon cancer.

But before his death, the 43-year-old legendary actor still filmed a Netflix flick, which is slated to be released on December 18, 2020.

On Netflix's official Instagram account, the streaming giant shared a sneak peek of the movie, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." In the said film, Boseman played the role of a trumpeter named Levee.

The update brought sadness to a lot of fans, but it also gave them another chance to see the late actor.

The photoset, which now has over 180,000 likes, made everyone yell "long live the King" -- in reference to Boseman's previous role in Marvel Studios.

Check the photos below:

What Boseman's Film Is All About

The George C. Wolfe-directed film follows the story of the play of the same name by August Wilson.

The story centers on the life story of the award-winning "Mother of the Blues" Ma Rainey.

The late singer became famous for her powerful and unique vocal abilities. Her "moaning" style of singing left an impression to her fans, making them remember her forever.

A statement from Netflix said: "The film is about the trailblazing performer as she engages in a battle of wills with her white management and ambitious horn player, Levee, over control of her music during a recording session in 1920s Chicago."

The streaming giant also said that the film will show the war between Ma's ambitious horn player, Levee, and the future he looks forward to despite her damaging past.

Apart from Boseman, Academy Award-winner Viola Davis will star in the movie as Rainey.

Meanwhile, the team behind the upcoming flick paid tribute to Boseman during their interview with the New York Times.

The film's producer Denzel Washington said that the actor did a great job. However, they still cannot believe that he is already gone.

"An actor of Chadwick's status usually comes on, and it's their ego who comes on before them: This is what they want, this is what they're not going to do," Davis said. "That was absolutely, 150 percent off the table with Chadwick."

Fans Saluted the King

Although Boseman will never be able to see his final film, his fans continue to show their support for the late actor.

"Chadwick Boseman was a cinematic icon he helped in front of the camera & behind the scenes. He was a superhero in real life helping co-stars get paid more," a fan wrote before thanking Netflix for making the movie, especially with fans wanting to offer a proper goodbye to Boseman.

"Just from this image alone. You can tell Chad was always giving his all in everything he did. And he will be greatly missed," another one wrote.

