How Harsh! Nicki Minaj Gets Brutally Mocked Online Amid Baby Reveal

Nicki Minaj shocked her fans with her big baby announcement.

The 37-year-old rapper reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Sept. 30, as confirmed by People.

Pregnancy Announcement

Back in July, the "Anaconda" hitmaker dropped her surprising news as she donned a stunningly gorgeous pregnancy shot by the renowned photographer David LaChapelle.

The award-winning rapper, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, posted a series of snaps on Instagram showing her rocking an ethereal vibe photoshoot with her white sheer gown and silver headdress as she cradles her baby bump.

In another photo, the Trinidadian-American singer-songwriter was seen wearing an embellished two-piece paired with sky-high heels while showing off her pregnant belly.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," she wrote.

Although the new parents have not revealed their little bundle of joy's name or gender, millions of "Barbz" -- a term she calls her army of supporters -- gushed over on social media to send their well wishes.

"CONGRATULATIONS to Nicki Minaj, The Beehive wishes nothing but a healthy life for her baby," one wrote. At the same time, another user posted: "Congratulations to Nicki Minaj & her husband on their new-born baby."

Furthermore, an individual appeared to be excited for the singer to drop her child's baby photos: "Me waiting for Nicki Minaj to post the new baby pics on IG."

Meanwhile, fellow artist Chance the Rapper also took to Twitter to express his support to the "Bang Bang" hitmaker.

"CONGRATS TO NICKI!! YOUR STORY IS ONE OF THE GREATEST EVER TOLD! GOD BLESS THE CHILD," Chance wrote alongside a track "Zanies and Fools," which the two collaborated on.

Nicki Minaj Gets Trolled

Sadly, not everyone is happy with Minaj's surprising news, as it sparked numerous memes on Twitter.

"Nicki Minaj's baby saying their first words," one wrote while mocking the award winner's rapping skills.

Politician and republican Dean Browning also took a shot at the "Feeling Myself" singer and questioned her capacity to raise a respectable individual.

"Nicki Minaj has given birth to a child today. If it is a girl, I pray it does not turn out like her mother. If it is a boy, I pray it does not turn out like his father. Bless that child. They will need a lot of moral guidance."

Author and conservative political commentator, DeAnna Lorraine, also chimed in and expressed the same perspective as Browning.

In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote: "Nicki Minaj just had a child. Poor Kid."

One fan managed to save a receipt and criticized Lorraine for "disrespecting" the rapper.

Earlier this 2020, Nicki Minaj sparked pregnancy rumors despite her controversial relationship with Zoo Petty.

In March, multiple reports cited that her husband was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Minaj's childhood sweetheart was also convicted of first-degree of attempted rape when he was only 16-year-old and served four years behind bars. Petty was later released in January 1999.

Despite the scandals surrounding him, Nicki Minaj stood by her man and mentioned that "no one" can ruin her life.

