Royal Disaster: Meghan Markle Receives Massive Warning Amid Lawsuit

Meghan Markle has received a stern warning: get out of her current lawsuit or face a fate like that of Barbra Streisand.

According to an expert who talked to Newsweek (per Express), Markle should just drop her charges and move on with her life if she truly values her privacy.

Ironically though, her privacy is the reason why her current lawsuit with British newspapers is happening.

As Mark Stephens of British firm Howard Kennedy explained, Meghan Markle is making things worse for herself. After all, the privacy she desires has already been put at risk when the court ruled Associated Newspapers can rely on a recently published biography in their upcoming trial.

That would not be in her favor, per Stephens.

Even if the reason why she is facing the publisher of Mail on Sunday in a battle based on privacy breach, Markle is not going to get it. She will only be exposing herself to more and greater violations of her privacy.

"If I was advising Meghan I'd be saying get out now," Stephens said. "The risk is that how she curates her reputation, what she allows into the public domain and what she doesn't, are now things that will be picked over by lawyers in cross-examination."

Markle would not want that, so she has to leave the matter before things get worse -- as Stephens advised.

The expert further claimed that the more Markle screams she wants privacy, the more she is bringing attention to herself. The attention she is going to attract is not even positive

"The more that she protests about wanting to protect her privacy, the more that people are going to investigate how she has curated the Streisand effect of amplifying the positive PR and negativizing the other PR," Stephens added.

The Streisand Effect

The Streisand effect refers to the social phenomenon which characterizes how attempts to hide and protect information can lead to the unanticipated effect of attracting even more publicity

This term hailed from how U.S. entertainer Barbra Streisand gained more publicity with the pictures of her Malibu house despite her efforts to keep them under wraps.

Meghan Markle in Trouble?

Earlier this week, lawyers from the Associated Newspapers camp argued that Meghan Markle is not that protective of her privacy. Her claims were downplayed given how she freely "cooperated with the authors of the recently published book 'Finding Freedom'" to relay her and prince Harry's life out to the public.

If she truly guards her privacy, then she would have not agreed to this -- as Associated Newspapers argued. They claimed there are enough details in the book that ONLY Meghan Markle or Prince Harry could have supplied.

Because the contention is that "Finding Freedom" is not an authorized biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Master Francesca Kaye claimed that Associated Press' camp would not win with the accusation that Meghan had fed her own information to the book's authors.

However, she conceded that Associated Newspapers is certainly entitled to advance this argument to defend what Mail on Sunday did.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long said the book is not something they helped worked on. The authors of the book said so as much. But if it is going to be used as a defense, then the public might agree to what AP is arguing, which can cause more people to want to scoff at Markle's so-called desire for privacy.

It can certainly become stressful for her.

