One More Baby?! Hilaria Baldwin Gets Real About Having 6th Child

Hilaria Baldwin is not tired of having babies at all. Now having delivered five kids she shares with Alec Baldwin, she said she's almost ready for another one.

Her husband is hilariously against the idea, however.

When asked if she is still going to have one baby by Us Weekly, the 36-year-old said maybe. This means that she's not against the idea at all, and to think it's barely a month when she last delivered a baby.

The baby joins her other four kids and Alec's daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin who is now 24.

"My kids are like, 'Mommy, you have a baby in your belly?' I was like, 'Absolutely not.' He's three weeks old, absolutely not right now. We'll see," Hilaria shared.

Baby Eduardo

The "Mom Brain" podcast co-host just welcomed her fifth kid, Eduardo, to the family last September.

Probably convincing her that having another baby is possible is the fact that Eduardo is not a fussy kid. She described him as "pretty peaceful."

"I think when you're the fifth child, you have to go with the flow. ... He's a good baby," she added.

Hilaria emphasized that she and Alec are not getting enough sleep, but at the same time, they are very happy with their newborn. She added that all her little complaints about having a new baby to care for do not really add up to how amazing it is to have a new kid.

For what it's worth, she did not lie and said having a new member to care for while her other kids are still studying at home is "a lot."

She then joked that Alec has it easy with her being the mom. The Baldwin patriarch is just itching to go back to work and is actually fine with all the chaos in their home. At the same time, Hilaria said she does all the work with the kids and the newborn anyway.

Since the baby sleeps in their room, Alec is aware of all the times she had to wake up for the baby, but she does not ask him to do anything. The only time she will leave the baby with him is when she goes down quickly to make herself a coffee. The problem is that the kid will start getting fussy when that happens because he wants his food source to come back.

"Alec has a very cushy life with me as a mommy because I'm not asking him to do anything," she joked, probably half-meant.

Contrary to what Hilaria is saying, however, Alec is not ready for one more baby -- like ever. It can be remembered that when he appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," he somehow already put a foot down on the idea of more babies. The 62-year-old actor said he is no longer interested in having one more baby, or another daughter specifically.

He described his wife as a baby collector in a way that when a baby turns three and no longer as cute as it was when it was an infant, they'll try to make one more. He also joked that his wife had to marry another guy to get another baby.

