Fat Amy To Fit Amy! Rebel Wilson Shares Cheeky Cause of Massive Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson finally turned "fat Amy" into "fit Amy" after starting her weight loss journey this 2020. But one of the "exercises" she reportedly does is too presumptuous to talk about in public!

Wilson has been sharing a healthy relationship with Jacob Busch, but aside from being her boyfriend, the actress joked how their sex life became her extra exercise.

On Instagram, the now-slimmer Wilson posted a selfie with Busch, which they took during their vacation in Monaco last month. The two also walked together during the red carpet event at the Planetary Health Gala.

While their fans felt happy to see them together, the 40-year-old actress added more fun after launching a cheeky comment about their sensual time together.

"We do a lot of exercise together," she wrote along with a tongue-face emoji, cheekily crediting her weight loss to the "exercise" she does with the 29-year-old bachelor.

Kidding aside, the "Pitch Perfect" actress truly lost an astounding amount of weight ever since she set 2020 as the "year of health."

Last weekend, she detailed how she tries to lose weight during weekends by writing the activities she engages herself with.

In addition, Wilson admitted that she is now just a few exercises away from her 75kg goal. It means that she only weighs 78kg as of writing -- and that's truly stunning!

Wilson's Fitspiration

Since announcing the beginning of her "year of health," the actress began relying on the Mayr method. This type of diet is a combination of specific exercises and healthy meal plans every day.

"I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!" Wilson pledged last January.

Also, People reported that Wilson learned about the technique when she visited VivaMayr, a wellness center located in Austria.

The method, based on Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr's "Mayr Cure," is said to be an effective way of dieting since nearly 100 years ago.

The foods included in the diet focus on improving one's health through an ideal and healthy way of digestion.

Meanwhile, a source close to the actress told the news outlet that Wilson carefully learned the science behind the Mayr method. The diet restricts her from snacking and consuming gluten while eating slowly to reduce possible inflammation inside the body.

As for her workout routine, she collaborated with trainer Jono Castano, who pushes her to exercise every day. Some of her activities include flipping tires, hiking, walking, sprints and battle ropes.

The actress also needs to have intensive and rough exercises every week, so it is not really an easy journey for her.

Her hard work over the past few months truly helped Wilson to become "fit Amy," and her fans should see more changes soon.

