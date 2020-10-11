Dwayne Johnson Rocks Social Media With New Record-Breaking Title

Dwayne Johnson just expanded his influence! From being a well-renowned wrestler to being an award-winning actor, The Rock successfully overshadowed everyone again.

As a famous individual with a lot of followers, Johnson constantly updates his fans with interesting posts online. Whether it is about fitness or upcoming project, the actor has never failed to let his fans know.

After years of doing that routine, it led to the actor getting another title.

According to Deadline, the 48-year-old former professional wrestler has passed the 200 million followers mark on Instagram. This milestone made himthe most followed American man on the said social networking site.

However, his fans and netizens should take note of the words "American" and "man."

Currently, the most followed man ever is Cristiano Ronaldo with 238 million followers. Meanwhile, the most followed American woman is Arianna Grande, who enjoys 203 million followers.

Grande's number of followers is still higher than what Johnson has. Despite that, the 200 million mark is still an impressive milestone.

Johnson's Other Instagram Record

Believe it or not, Johnson defeated Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

As of 2020, The Rock dethroned the Kylie Cosmetics mogul as the most valuable star on the platform.

The social media marketing company Hopper HQ, through BBC News, announced the news in August 2020. They said that Johnson can ask over $1 million per post from advertisers.

It means that he defeated a lot of A-list stars, including Kylie ($986 million per post), Cristiano Ronaldo ($889,000 per post), Kim Kardashian ($858,000 per post), and Ariana Grande ($853,000 per post).

Hopper HQ is responsible for gathering celebrities' information online. It also checks with advertisers to know how much they would pay a particular celebrity to promote their products.

From there, they will know the exact amount the celebrities and influencers get per paid post in all social media platforms.

Hopper HQ started this research in 2017, and in its third year, they saw how Johnson's fame skyrocketed.

Besides being the most followed American man and valuable star, Johnson is currently the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

According to Forbes, he earned $89.4 million from June 2018 to June 2019 alone. Most of his paychecks came from his movie projects, including "Jumanji" and the "Fast & Furious" franchise.

Johnson's Wrestling Career

Although he is already famous in Hollywood, he would not be where he is right now if he never joined WWE.

In 1995, Johnson debuted in WWE. Unlike other wrestlers, he waited for two more years before he finally took home a belt.

Throughout his wrestling career, he won over 17 championships.

Those competitions are two WWF Intercontinental Championships, five WWF Tag Team Championships, and 10 world heavyweight championships.

Aside from these belts, he also won the Royal Rumble -- the one that opened the doors for him in Hollywood.

With his inspiring journey, it is no surprise qhy a lot of people choose to follow him online.

