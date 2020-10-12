Brad Pitt Threatens the 'Ultimate Revenge' on Angelina Jolie Amid Custody Battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are battling it out in the courtroom.

The parents of six kids have been divorced for almost four years, but they're not even close to being done with the proceedings.

Their court showdown is said to be the "trial of the century," and as per New Idea, the "Ad Astra" actor is so frustrated about everything that's happening that he has one ultimate revenge on his ex-wife.

According to a source, the 56-year-old dad is threatening to have the "Maleficent" star be dragged to jail if she, once again, tries to stall the proceedings.

The source shared, "I'm sure it would be the ultimate revenge to see Angie led away in handcuffs."

Insiders told the outlet that the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" star has "had it" with being "picked on" and "intimidated" by his ex.

Now, sources claimed that Pitt refuses to speak to his 45-year-old former wife unless officials are around them.

"It's no exaggeration to say Brad's scared of Angie, and he wants professional witnesses with them at all times."

According to the outlet, Pitt will spare "no mercy" if Jolie crosses the line once more.

"He'll have no issue bringing in the cops if she shouts at him in an abusive way or gives him cause to believe it's an unsafe environment in any way, shape, or form."

The source added that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's tension is entirely intolerable. Unfortunately for the former power couple, they still have to sit in front of each other and work things out.

The pair is still at odds over their financial settlement and, of course, the long-overdue custody of their minor kids.

A source told In Touch, "If anyone thinks Brad and Angie are on their way to becoming amicable exes, well, they're sorely mistaken."

Jolie and Pitt faced each other in front of a private judge on October 5 for the custody dispute, and it is said that the trial will run until the third or fourth week of October.

Sources confirmed to In Touch that the "Tomb Raider" actress demands a permanent arrangement that will give her full custody of their kids, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Knox and Vivienne, 12. Maddox, 19, is already of legal age and can make up his mind.

Jolie reportedly wants the right to move the kids out of Los Angeles while Pitt is determined to get joint custody and end their drama.

The source added, "Angie has been torturing Brad for years not only because she wants the kids, but because she just doesn't want to see him happy."

"He's gotten sober and is a changed man," the source revealed, "But she doesn't care and just wants to see him suffer."

Recently, Angelina Jolie requested the judge proceeding their case to be removed because she claims they failed to disclose business ventures connected to Pitt's lawyers.

If Brad Pitt wins the battle, the source said no telling what might happen next.

"Angie is losing her mind and will really go over the edge if he gets permanent joint custody of the kids."

