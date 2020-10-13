Kris Jenner Takes Over Kylie Jenner's Makeup in Adorable Makeup Tutorial [VIDEO]

Mama Jenner is ready to show the world her makeup skills -- if she's doing it on another person.

After all, it's not only her daughters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendal,l who know how to doll up. They got their skills from their mom, naturally.

At least, that is what Kris Jenner probably wanted to prove. The issue is whether her daugher Kylie Jenner, the cosmetic guru and business owner, agrees she got the talent.

On Kylie Jenner's Youtube page, a video was posted October 12 showing Kris ready to put on makeup on her baby girl who is now a mama herself.

Kris Jenner announced the whole thing on her own IG account.

Kris Jenner Dolls Up Kylie

At the start of the video, Kylie Jenner looked a little bit nervous. Not wanting to offend her mom, she explained her obvious reluctance.

"Not that you aren't good at makeup, you're just not my vibe," Kylie truthfully admitted to Kris. The mom however did not take offense.

In fact, she looked more excited to do it than ever after that admission from her daughter. "I'm going to bring back the '80s," Kris announced gleefully.

So it goes.

When the makeup process started, it seemed Kris Jenner had it down pat. She put a light application of Anastasia foundation on Kylie's face before using her daughter's concealer in "Birch." She then added a cream blush from the same line, in "Better Half" as well as "In My Feels."

But the session quickly turned sour when Kris decided she wanted to try a new technique she found out. She swiped Kylie's new cream bronzer near her daughter's jawline as well as by her eyes, which surprised Kylie a bit.

The momager was not yet done, as she has more unseen tricks up her sleeves.

Instead of carrying out a traditional bake job, Kris combined two shades of Kylie Cosmetics' loose setting powder -- one in "Translucent" and another in "Soft Pink" and then applied the combined output all over Kylie's face.

Kris tried to insert some modelly feel on the whole makeup by getting Kendall Jenner's eyeshadow palette, which she created in a collaboration with Kylie.

Topping the whole thing off was Kris Jenner blowing literally on Kylie's face to set the makeup, something no beauty guru would publicly encourage. Not that Kris cares.

Afterwards, Kris livened up her daughter's face with Kylie Cosmetics' powder blush and the "Almond" bronzer.

As one of her finishing touches, the matriarch gave Kylie a bold red lips using the shade "Boss" in Kylie's Matte Lip Kit.

"I want to go very dramatic," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch could be heard saying. Struggling to get a precise application, Kris even found time to joke to a nervous Kylie, "It's like Stormi is doing your lips."

Kylie Jenner Face Outcome

As the Kardashians hardly create anything without naming it, Kris called her masterpiece "glamorous daytime."

Kris Jenner engaged in so many uncovential mixing that would shock gurus, but she does not really mind working outside the book.

All she cares about is the output, or to make Kylie Jenner impressed with her skills.

She was successful because, albeit a little surprised, Kylie thinks the look was actually great.

Watch the step-by-step process:

READ MORE: Mom-Shamed? Jessica Alba Reacts To 'Child Abuse' Accusation Over Viral Photo

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles