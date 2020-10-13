Khloe Kardashian Secret: Star Keeping SECOND Pregnancy From Family?

There have been a lot of speculations lately that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with a second child.

However, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star hasn't been divulging if she has a bun in the oven or none.

One tabloid claims that the Good American creator is hiding her pregnancy from her family.

As per the National Enquirer, the 36-year-old mom of True Thompson doesn't want to tell her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, that she's pregnant.

She's reportedly afraid that they would blab her secret for everyone to know.

An insider told the outlet, "Khloe doesn't trust anyone, especially her sisters and mom, because she doesn't want to read about it online before she's ready to announce it herself."

They further claimed that Khloe is exhausted from her personal life being publicly displayed on their almost-ending reality show.

It was also reported that she wants to stay out of the spotlight for as long as possible as she works on her relationship with serial cheater Tristan Thompson.

"Neither Khloe nor Tristan want to air their dirty laundry in the media ever again," the insider tattled. "They're freezing out everybody, especially her family."

Is Khloe really pregnant?

During the past few months, several reports have reported that each of the Kardashian sisters was pregnant.

In May, Khloe was alleged by fans to be pregnant because she had that pregnancy glow.

At that time, Star magazine claimed that she was and even embraced Tristan's relationship because he had stepped up to be a "partner" and a "dad."

Their source revealed, "Khloe was never going to stop at one baby. And she really wants True to have a sibling close in age."

However, stories of Khloe Kardashian pregnant with a second baby is not true.

Gossip Cop believes that if the social media influencer wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret, how would the Enquirer's source know about such intimate detail?

The outlet has also debunked other tabloids' reports of the reality star being pregnant or that she's hiding her pregnancy from the KarJenners.

Even E! News confirmed that she isn't pregnant.

Khloe's fears

The NBA star and the TV personality seemed to have put their past behind and are reportedly back together.

Khloe and her 29-year-old beau Tristan had split in 2019 after discovering he cheated on her while she was pregnant.

However, according to People magazine, they spent the entire lockdown together, which helped rekindled their romance.

But Khloe is still afraid that Tristan might cheat on her once more.

In one of the episodes of the current season of KUWTK, Khloe asked the Cleveland Cavaliers' star if he "was for real."

She told him, "One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you're going to turn into the old Tristan again."

An insider told Us Weekly that Khloe can't let go of what happened to them in the past, as if she can't trust him entirely anymore.

"[Khloe] wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time."

