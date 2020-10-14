LeBron James House: NBA Star Gave Daughter Zhuri Her Own Mansion at 6!

After securing the NBA championship this year, LeBron James is back at home to win the heart of his youngest daughter, Zhuri James.

Besides being a professional basketball player, LeBron James is also a father who always makes time for his family. Despite being on top of his game at the hardcourt, the 35-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star did not forget his role in the family and made sure to make his daughter feel the love as she is about to celebrate her 6th birthday soon.

After spending three months at the NBA bubble in Orlando, LeBron is finally back home and immediately spends time with his unica hija.

In an Instagram Story entry on Tuesday, the 6' 9" power forward shared his advance birthday gift for Zhuri, who is turning a year older this coming October 22.

"Early bday gift, my princess!!!!! Love you, baby Z," LeBron wrote.

LeBron showed off the back of their house where his gift - a miniature version of their mansion is located. The place looks exactly like the NBA star's $23 million Brentwood L.A mansion.

"So this is outside the house, and then this little girl has the nerve to have her own house. Are you doing school from your crib?" LeBron asked while laughing.

"Your house looks just like the big house," LeBron added as Zhuri already makes her way inside her tiny-house replica.

The father-of-three then joined the "All Things Zhuri" YouTube content creator insider her epic playhouse. The proud father showed off Zhuri's stylish furniture, including a learning area, a purple couch with pink cushions, and her own kitchen and dining area.

Even at an early age, Zhuri showed signs of being a responsible homeowner and made her father learn his lesson during his first visit.

LeBron asked the "homeowner" if she could sit on the purple couch, and just before he could chill out as a guest, Zhuri grabbed a tissue paper to wipe the black-and-white floor in the entryway.

Before sharing Zhuri's house reveal, LeBron also posted an adorable father-and-daughter moment as he shares breakfast with his little girl on their main home's patio.

"Breakfast with my champion during her school break," LeBron wrote alongside a selfie shot of him and Zhuri.

Aside from homeschooling, Zhuri is also busy helping to launch the newest collection of kids apparel brand, "Janie and Jack."

Speaking to "People," Zhuri said she is excited to work with the designers behind the Janie and Jack x Harlem's Fashion Row.

"I'm most excited about the fashion and talking to the designers," Zhuri said.

When asked about her favorite piece from the collection, Zhuri said: "My favorite was the pink one because my favorite color is pink and purple and gold."

The little girl also shared that her mom, Savannah, helped her practice for the event and helped choose her outfit for the big day.

