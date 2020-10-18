KUWTK Ending: Kris Jenner Drops Culprit Behind Reality Show's Cancellation

As we all know, the hit reality TV series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will have its 20th and final season next year as the family decided to put an end to the program that launched their fame.

While the family's "momager" Kris Jenner said that the decision to ax the famous E! Show "was kind of sudden," she now revealed one of the factors that they considered in taking down their 14-year-old show.

In a recent interview, the 64-year-old stage mother admitted that social media is one reason she and her children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kylie, and Kendall have decided to end "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Speaking to WWD Beauty Inc., the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch opens up how the social media era has affected the show's popularity over the years.

"When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms," Kris Jenner said.

Mommy Kris also acknowledged that the world has changed since they aired KUWTK's pilot episode in 2007.

"Now there are so many, the viewer doesn't have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real-time," she explained.

True enough, some of the most explosive controversies within the family have been revealed through social media. That includes Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, the recent mental health breakdown of Kim Kardashian's husband, Kanye West.

Kris Jenner is very much aware that social media can showcase everything in real-time, so it preempts their loyal viewers' excitement.

"Social media is the fastest and most controlled way to get the message out. The consumer gets to see the products the girls are working on in real-time, and they know we're going to get it out the door pretty quickly," Kris said.

"The girls want them to be part of the journey to keep them engaged," she added.

Social Media Queens

Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner siblings have proven their popularity is not only reserved for reality TV. They have been one of the most-followed celebrities online.

Kylie Jenner remains the "Instagram Queen" of the family, with 198 million followers, followed by Kim Kardashian with 190 million. The family's resident model Kendall boasts 140 million followers; next is Khloe with 122 million followers and Kourtney with 103 million. Meanwhile, their only brother Rob only has 2 million followers, maybe due to his longtime absence on the show and his year-long hiatus on social media.

According to Mommy Kris, her offsprings use their huge audience to improve their respective businesses. Those businesses include Poosh, KKW Beauty, SKIMS, Good American, Poosh, and Kylie Cosmetics.

"People have been following our family for over a decade. They have watched the girls grow up. The girls have created a relationship. Kylie [Jenner] listens. Kim listens, and she is able to adjust and adapt accordingly," the proud momma said.

"If something goes wrong, she is the first person to say, 'I hear you. Let me change that because you are absolutely right.' The consumer loves that," she added.

