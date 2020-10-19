Adele's Upcoming SNL Hosting Sparks New Album Rumors

British pop star Adele once again broke the internet after announcing her upcoming television appearance, which fans immediately translated into a hint to a new album.

On Sunday, Adele took to Instagram to share that she will appear on the next episode of the hit comedy program, "Saturday Night Live." But instead of being a musical guest, the 32-year-old singer will be the host for the October 24, 2020 episode.

"Bloooooody hellllll, I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first-ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!" Adele ecstatically wrote, alongside a photo showing a post-it reminder reading "Oct 24. Adele. H.E.R," referring to the R&B singer who will serve as Adele's musical guest.

The "Someone Like You" hitmaker said that while she is nervous about this new experience, she has always dreamed about having her solo moment on the NBC show.

"I've always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right," Adele wrote.

"But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump headfirst into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best, it's 2020, right?" she added.

The British singer also recalled being on the show 12 years ago, during an election period. Adele declared that the said appearance launched her career in America, so she can't turn down the offer to go back as guest host.

Adele also gushed over her the 23-year-old singer that she will be interviewing on the SNL episode.

"I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all," Adele concluded.

The "Hello" singer's post immediately sent the social media platform on fire with fans expressing their excitement to see Adele on the sketchy comedy show. Adele's post already gained 1.5 million likes as of writing, which only shows how fans are looking forward to the SNL x Adele episode.

New Album Speculations Because of Adele's SNL hosting gig, fans are quick to assume that it could also be the singer's way of hinting at her new upcoming album.

While it has been five years since Adele released a studio album, the singer has been making headlines over the past few months due to her unrecognizable weight loss transformation.

When Adele announced her SNL appearance, rumors about dropping a new album immediately went viral on social media.

"According to @showbiz411, a reliable source who has previously announced the release of 25, Adele's upcoming album will be released on October 30th-one week after her just announced SNL hosting gig!" a fan account posted on Twitter.

As per the report, Sony/Columbia will first drop Bruce Springsteen's "Letter To You," followed by Adele's new album announcement on the 30th of October.

