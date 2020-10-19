Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Steamy Photos Spark Reconciliation Rumors

Ever since calling their relationship quits, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have maintained a good relationship as co-parents to their adorable two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

After almost a year of taking time apart, the former couple has recently reunited in the name of... fashion. In a recent Instagram post, Stormi's mom and dad sizzle for a sexy photoshoot for a designer brand.

In the series of photos, the 23-year-old "Kylie Cosmetics" boss babe was donning a sleek Givenchy outfit from head-to-toe. Kylie's extra OOTD includes a sheer dress and cropped brown leather jacket. She finishes off her look with yellow heels and a golden purse.

Beside the makeup mogul is her 29-year-old rapper ex, who sported a beige t-shirt, black leather pants, and a pair of nude slides. In the first photo, Travis lifted his shirt to show off his six-pack abs, while in the second photo, he went completely topless.

"Dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial. This collection is wow, congrats !!! Can't wait to see more," Kylie wrote in the caption.

The "Highest in the Room" rapper showed Kylie some love by commenting a series of emojis on the post.

Aside from the 13.4 million who hit the like button for the photo, Kylie's family and friends also flocked the comment section raving about the sizzling images.

"ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE," her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, wrote, followed by a series of drooling emojis.

"Wowza!" momager Kris Jenner added.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's family friend Malika Haqq teased the ex-couple, saying: "Come thru Mom & Dad."

Kylie's friend, Yris Palmer, echoed the joke and wrote: "okay, mom and dad !!!"

Kylie-Travis Reunited?

Meanwhile, the steamy pics left fans baffled whether Stormi's parents have rekindled their romance or just doing it for the 'Gram.

"You guys are back together," one fan commented.

"So... are you guys back together? This is confusing," another one asked.

Because of their excellent parenting relationship, people always assume that Kylie and Travis are back again on the romance game. Earlier this year, a source told "People" that the ex-couple are not rushing to put a label on their relationship.

"Things are great with Kylie and Travis. They are very happy. Kylie still isn't labeling their relationship. It seems they aren't seeing other people, though," the insider explained.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Harper's BAZAAR in March 2020, Kylie said that her relationship with Travis is like that of a best friend.

"We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi," Kylie said.

The sensational couple started dating and 2017 and welcomed Stormi the following year. In October 2019, Kylie and Travis called it quits but remains good friends as they prioritize their daughter's welfare first.

