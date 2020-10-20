Gwen Stefanie Breaks Silence On Rumored Split Up With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is setting the record straight on the status of her relationship with longtime boyfriend and fellow "Voice" coach, Blake Shelton.

During the past few weeks, one of the most-love couples in the music industry has been a gossip-regulars as rumors spreading that Gwen and Blake have broken up and called off their alleged wedding.

In a recent interview with the "Today" show, the 51-year-old pop star finally breaks her silence and addresses the rumors going on around their relationship.

While Gwen and Blake have not officially announced their engagement, rumor has it that the couple already called off the wedding after a heated argument.

"Today" host Hoda Kotb dig deeper into the couple's 5-year-relationship by citing what she found after Googling the phrase "Gwen and Blake," and one of the suggested search phrases was "Gwen and Blake call of wedding."

It prompted the host to blatantly ask the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker: "What's happening with the wedding?"

"Wow! That's a really good question," Gwen said with a laugh.

"Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot," she added.

That's it, Gwen and Blake shippers. While the singer did not give details on the "wedding," it looks like everything is going smoothly within the romance department.

Rumored Cause of Break Up

Recently, "InTouch" reported that a heated argument leads Gwen to walk away from the country singer. A source told the news outlet that Gwen is done waiting for Blake to put a ring on her finger.

The lover's quarrel happened during Gwen's 51st birthday earlier this month. It could be recalled that the 44-year-old singer penned a heartfelt birthday greeting for Gwen and posted it on Instagram.

"It's a special day for a special lady in my life. Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I'd write a song for you every single day if I could..." Blake wrote.

But it turns out, Gwen is expecting more than just a sweet greeting from Blake during her birthday.

"They've been dating for five years, and Gwen really thought Blake was going to propose on her birthday finally," the source claims.

"But he didn't. And that's when things got heated," the source added.

Dropping Marriage Hints

The insider revealed that Gwen Stefani is eager to know why Blake has still not asked her hand for marriage after all these years. The also claims that Gwen has been dropping hints that she is waiting for a proposal, like picking up bridal magazines in front of Blake, but the latter was insensitive enough to get the message.

During their argument, the country singer allegedly became brutally honest and said he doesn't have plans of marrying her at all.

Blake has been married and divorced twice, so the idea of marriage for the third time doesn't sound well to him.

This leads the "Sweet Escape" singer to walk away from Blake and spend the night in a hotel.

