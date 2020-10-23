Ghislaine Maxwell's Disastrous Deposition Unsealed -- Key Revelations Here!

The explosive deposition Ghislaine Maxwell made years ago has been finally unsealed, and it disclosed once-unknown information about Prince Andrew.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of the 2016 deposition transcripts. Maxwell needed to depose after Virginia Giuffre sued her in 2015.

Initially, Maxwell's legal team prevented the release of the documents. Per the lawyers, it would be unfair on the socialite's part as it could damage her rights against self-incrimination.

Furthermore, they reasoned out that it would affect her right to a fair trial in 2021; thus, they demanded it to remain sealed.

However, Judge Preska insisted that people had the right to know what the documents say before tagging the legal team's move as meritless.

Key Revelations by Ghislaine Maxwell

Severall outlets disclosed parts of the 400-page legal document in which the 58-year-old dismissed multiple claims surrounding her name and Jeffrey Epstein's.

Apart from those statements, she unexpectedly dropped a bombshell allegation about Prince Andrew.

Per The Guardian, she revealed that the prince asked her about Giuffre in another part of her sworn statement.

In the e-mail she reportedly sent to Prince Andrew, she asked the duke to call him as she already had "some information."

Although the e-mail's recipient was edited out, it's obvious that she forwarded the communication to the royal prince.

Giuffre's lawyer then interrogated Maxwell and asked what the two discussed during the call.

"I don't have any specific knowledge of that call," Maxwell responded.

The lawyer tried to confirm again whether they talked about Giuffre. But it took her some time to say that they only discussed what a liar Giuffre is.

"I don't think he told me why she was a liar," the socialite said. "The substance of everything that she said was a lie with regard to him,"

BBC actually revealed the same e-mail last year through a Panorama documentary.

At that time, the news outlet disclosed how Prince Andrew begged Maxwell to help him by answering his questions about Virginia.

In addition, he allegedly sent the e-mail hours before Roberts uncovered his name in U.S. court files in 2015.

Where Did it All Started?

Prince Andrew became a disgraced royal family member when Giuffre mentioned him on the defamation case against Maxwell.

The alleged victim's claims include Maxwell being Epstein's ally in his sex trafficking crimes and other illegal transactions.

Moreover, Giuffre said that Maxwell forced her to sleep with the royal prince. She then had numerous sexual encounters with him in London, New York, and the U.S. Virgin Islands at the age of 17 in 2001.

In the disastrous deposition, the British citizen debunked all her statements and called her an awful fantasist instead.

While these disclosures hit Maxwell's camp, it is totally a win for Giuffre this time.

"[The deposition] is a long time coming and a welcome step towards revealing the evidence of the scope and scale of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking ring," the victim's lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, said after the unsealing of the deposition.

