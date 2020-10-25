Meghan Markle Receives Serious Warning Once Prince William Becomes King

In this lifetime, Meghan Markle will have a few different life changes.

First was when she became an actress, next is marrying Prince William, and the next will be once her brother-in-law, Prince William, becomes king - that is if she was still a senior royal.

When the Duchess of Sussex married into the British royal family, it was clear that there would be a serious period of adjustment just ahead of her.

After all, she transitioned from being an American actress to a Duchess in a foreign country. It was one thing she confessed she had struggled with.

Angela Levin previously told FOX News that the 36-year-old was used to making her own decisions. She didn't need to follow anybody else's. But that was before marrying Prince Harry.

"This is a very strict, traditional path. It takes a while to get used to it," Levin added.

It has been a few months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles. A few months into their first year, experts and commentators are still weighing the pros and cons.

Queen Elizabeth II doesn't have any surviving siblings but had the Duke, and Duchess of Sussex remained senior working royals, Meghan's life would've changed even more.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have had more unique and challenging roles in the British monarchy.

The former "Suits" star was expected to take on more responsibilities once the Duke of Cambridge becomes the king.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold told Express UK before Megxit, "The Duchess of Sussex will have an important role to develop, as one day she will be sister-in-law to the King."

"She will take on duties on behalf of the monarch as we see the royals do today for the Queen."

The Sussexes would be Prince William's reflections and would be expected to support him and his wife, Kate Middleton, who will soon become Queen Consort.

"I imagine we will see more of the Duchess of Cambridge, as well, as she prepares for her future role as Queen," Harrold added.

It wouldn't be a decade or two until Prince William would take the throne, but the shift could have proven too much for his brother and sister-in-law, who are known to be extremely private individuals.

When they announced they would be stepping down as working members of the royal family in January 2020, it was obvious that the Sussexes wanted to get rid of the restrictions and traditions that connected them to the British royal family.

But had they stayed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could've expected a lot more royal red tape and expectations when the Duke of Cambridge would take the throne.

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would even return to the monarchy now or in the future, the couple's royal roles would be different from those they previously left.

It also didn't help that the dad-of-three reportedly had reservations about the former "Suits" star's role in the British monarchy.

According to royal author Robert Lacey, the 38-year-old future King was worried that his brother was moving too fast in his courtship.

"He did not shrink from saying as much when Harry started talking about getting hitched to Meghan quite soon," Lacey wrote in his book "Battle of Brothers."

