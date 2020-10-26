No Stopping: Kanye West Reveals Plan To Run for President Again in 2024

Kanye West does not care if people think it's ridiculous that he is running for U.S. presidency. This might cause him to lose a race he refuses to back out on, but in case he truly loses, he's not going to let that stop him from trying again.

Kanye West for President 2024 is happening if he loses the race this year, something not that farfetched to happen given how people are reacting to his running.

In an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Kanye opened up about his life, more so about his presidential plans. The episode, running for almost three hours, was uploaded on Spotify on Saturday for the world to hear.

The 43-year-old has a lot of things to say about how his faith was instrumental in his run for presidency.

"It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV awards it hit me in the shower," West shared. "When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul."

He admitted that his famous friends and colleagues were not that supportive, since half of them thought he was just joking while half immediately tried to convince him out of running.

The recording star hinted that he could not get Oprah's advice to him upon finding out about his plans, out of his head. he said she told him that he would have to "bone up on your foreign affairs" if he was serious about the race.

But Kanye West firmly believes that he can win against President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden because he is creative and has a goal-setting personality. "There couldn't be a better time to put a visionary in the captain's chair," he said.

He is not going to cry over a loss though, because he has immediate plans after.

Kim Kardashian's husband said if he doesn't win, he's planning to run for governor of California, like Ronald Reagan.

Reagan was also an entertainment personality when he ran. President or governor, Kanye West said he is meant to be a leader of a free country.

"If it's in God's plan that part of my path is to be the governor then that's fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world," he said.

If he run again in 2024, he shared he might do so under a different political party. He's not sure, but he's confident about winning that race.

"I'm definitely 100% winning in 2024," he stated. "... I was thinking I would possibly be the Democrat."

At present though, Kanye is right to say that most of Hollywood or the entertainment industry do not support him. Case in point: Jennifer Aniston said it's not okay to vote for him in the 2020 Elections, which just two weeks away.

In her Instagram, Aniston said her vote is for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. She then added that it is "not funny" to vote for Kanye to become the U S. president.

