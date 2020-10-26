Zac Efron ENGAGED: Hunk Gave Aussie GF The Ring After 33rd Birthday Celebration?

Is Zac Efron already engaged to Australian girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares?

According to Woman's Day, the former "High School Musical" star had the time of his life at his star-studded 33rd birthday in Byron Beach - his newest home.

Their sources claimed that Zac and Vanessa are taking their relationship to the next level.

Though Vanessa surprised the "Baywatch" star with a party, in turn, Zac reportedly surprised the waitress with a ring.

"He had a ring specially made for her," a friend told the outlet. "He gave it to her after the party - it was incredibly romantic."

They added that neither the 33-year-old nor the 25-year-old is taking much about the said engagement, but the sources are confident that "it was some kind of unofficial engagement."

"They're even closer than before. It's almost embarrassing being around them," the source continued.

However, Vanessa reportedly knows that she will be meeting Zac's family in Los Angeles so they could make it formal but are already "very committed to each other."

"They're talking marriage, babies, baby names, where to live. It's a serious relationship."

Zac Efron first met the part-time model when she worked at a restaurant in July. Since then, they have been inseparable.

Given Vanessa's gorgeous looks and laid-back attitude, it's no surprise why Zac fell in love with her.

According to radio host Kyle Sandilands, who was at Zac's 33rd birthday, shared some details about the Hollywood star's new girlfriend and their romance.

He described Vanessa as a "lovely, sweet" girl and claimed that Zac "absolutely loves Australia."

"They're a beautiful couple," Kyle told his co-host Jackie O Henderson. "They do everything together. They're just sweet."

He added, "They seem really sweet and really settled and nice."

However, it is best to take Woman's Day report with a grain of salt.

If Zac Efron were engaged, he would announce it on his social media or have some of his representatives confirm that it's true.

It seems like Zac Efron is also enjoying being in Australia.

He and Vanessa were spotted at a restaurant in early October, and the couple was spotted giggling as they entered the establishment.

Zac, with his scruffy beard, looked almost unnoticeable as he made his way into the restaurant.

However, his stunning companion certainly garnered some attention.

According to Who AU, the 25-year-old showed off her gorgeous body and legs with shorts and ankle boots.

A source told the outlet, "They looked like the perfect couple."

2020 has been a massive change for Zac Efron. After living in Los Angeles for years, he spent some part of 2019 traveling because of his Netflix show "Down to Earth."

In his show, the "17 Again" actor candidly talked about wanting to leave Hollywood behind.

"I'm definitely looking at my life a whole new way," he revealed.

"I gotta get out of Hollywood; I'm done. It's not a place conducive to living a long, happy, mentally sound life."

By early 2020, he wound up in Australia, found a place, and dropped $22 million on a mansion near Byron Bay's Wategos Beach.

But according to other reports, Zac is due to be back in the US as he has a few projects that will start filming soon.

