Prince Charles Heartbreak: Future King Reveals Suffering After Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

Prince Charles feels sadder than ever after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the country with their son Archie.

The abrupt Megxit allowed Prince Harry and Meghan to do whatever they want in the U.S. The Sussexes are actually settling in Santa Barbara with their now 1-year-old son.

However, their departure is causing deep sadness for Prince Charles, who is said to be feeling heartbroken as a grandfather.

Prince Charles last saw his grandson in November 2019. To recall, the Sussexes' left for Canada last year for their vacation.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. in January 2020 to announce their bombshell exit, they did not bring Archie with them.

It is now more difficult for them to let Prince Charles see his grandson again as travel restrictions have been implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the family is settling down well in their new home in the U.S.

A friend of the Prince of Wales told Daily Mail that Prince Charles feels sad as he has not seen his grandson for over 12 months now.

"The Prince of Wales enjoyed popping into Frogmore Cottage to see his youngest grandchild and is sad that he hasn't seen him for so long," the source said. "He has missed much of his development since he is now growing up in the USA."

Apart from Prince Charles, the other royal family members miss the child as well.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who are very fond of Archie, feel the same.

What's happening now is far from what Prince Harry envisioned years ago. To recall, he wanted to raise his family with Prince William's. However, it will not happen anymore--or at least, for now.

Instead of Archie, Prince Charles is pouring his time and attention to the children of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

When Will They See Archie Again?

Meanwhile, an insider close to the Sussexes revealed that the reunion may be highly unlikely now.

"They are now in their own family home, which they haven't had properly before. It's theirs, it's their forever home, where they are going to base themselves. Archie is moving about and is lively and they're having a great time," the source said.

Prince Harry and Meghan plan to go back to the U.K. in January as part of the duchess' lawsuit against Mail on Sunday.

It clearly means that they are snubbing Queen Elizabeth II for Christmas for the second time.

They reportedly do not have plans to go back to the palace for Christmast to celebrate with them. Instead, they want to hold their own Christmas celebration in Los Angeles.

The royal couple only invited Prince Harry's "surrogate" father David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee.

"Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum," an insider told The Mirror.

This makes the reunion between Prince Charles and Archie impossible for now.

