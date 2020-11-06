Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Deal With Great Disappointment In Post-Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may seem to be in the headlines all the time, but a royal editor believes that their popularity has plummeted.

This is one of the major blows in their journey to establish a successful post-royal life.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer sellable than how they used to.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, gave insight into how this affected their publication's coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking to the "Royally Obsessed" podcast, she revealed that they stopped putting the Sussexes in their cover for a while.

"It just wasn't selling. The magazine wasn't selling when they were on the cover," Seward said.

And it isn't just her magazine that doesn't sell, but also other publications such as Hello Magazine, despite having "beautiful" pictures of the couple.

As much as Seward wants to put the parents of Archie Harrison on the cover, "it just doesn't seem to work."

"I find that weird and interesting," she added.

However, she pointed out a recent poll on royal popularity that was taken in October.

Per the Royal Favorability tracker, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's current scores reached their lowest point ever.

"Their popularity has plummeted completely," Seward said. "It was extraordinary, and I think it's because the British people feel that Harry's deserted us, and Meghan is probably the reason he's done so."

Instead of the Brits praising him, the Duke of Sussex just got up and left his motherland.

"The perception is that he was pretty lucky to be where he was in the first place."

Seward questioned, "There aren't too many royal princes around, so why did he have to give it all up?"

The royal editor also noted that the 36-year-old Prince is still living off his name and said that it might be the reason that he has things handed to him and his wife effortlessly.

Since the end of March this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially stepped down from their senior royal duties.

They now reside in the US after purchasing a $14 million mansion in the luxury Montecito area.

After all these months, one person still can't understand why the couple opted out of a life of royal privilege to move out of the UK and settle in the US.

Prince Philip initially wanted to help his grandson and his granddaughter-in-law cope with their struggles since they wed in May 2018.

Further explaining the Duke of Edinburgh's thoughts, Seward revealed, "He had everything going for him. He has a beautiful wife, a beautiful home, a healthy, lovely child, the adoration of many people, and the ability to do what he wanted. All his military appointments and Harry had it all."

Prince Philip struggled to accept that the couple was stepping away from their royal duties when he was forced to give up his career in the navy when Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne.

"He gave up everything because of the fact his wife was becoming Queen, and he can't understand why Meghan couldn't just support Harry."

