Heartbreaking! Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Grandma Died Due To 'Evil' Disease

Millie Bobby Brown's grandmother has passed away. The 16-year-old actress mourned the unbelievable loss and shared her grief to her fans.

"There's no words that make sense right now," she wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white video of her kissing her late grandma. "There's no feeling to pin point. Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened."

The "Enola Holmes" star then revealed that her grandma had the "evil" and "cruel" Alzheimer's disease, a dreaded condition faced by the elderly. She lamented the fact that the disease made her grandmother a shell with no memoeries before passing on.

"Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch," she furthered.

The young actress, who had achieved so much already in the entertainment industry, said she would always have her grandma in her heart.

As she writes about her love for her grandmother, she revealed the simple life she misses. Millie reminisced about waking up to "the smell of sweet porridge and honey in the middle, with the news playing on the tv and the washing hung up on the line."

"The Stranger Things" star added that she used to play crossword puzzles with her grandmom, all while sitting on her lap. At night, she goes to sleep with tales and memories of her grandmother with regards to life during the Second World War.

Her grief is aggravated by the fact that she was not able to hug her grandma one last time before she passed on. The opportunity to have "one last snuggle" is wrecked by the still raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The eloquent teen added that now that her grandma is already her guardian angel, she just hopes the time will heal the pain.

Before this, it was already clear that she is very close to her grandmother and very much looks up to her.

Her own line of fragrance, called Florence, was inpsired by her grandmother, after all.

The young British star named her Florence line after her beloved grandma, because the product represents all the best qualifies of her mom's mom.

Speaking with People Magazine, she said her grandmother was someone who completely embraced her individuality and expressed herself genuinely. "I definitely relate to that. I've been told I'm like her in that respect, and I wanted that to represent my brand as well," she said.

