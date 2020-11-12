Lamar Odom Receives Best Gift Ever in One-Year Engagement Anniversary With Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom is just over the moon, receiving probably the best gift ever in his one-year engagement anniversary with fiancee, Sabrina Parr.

What exactly is this gift? The chance to be with Sabrina, it seems, as TMZ reported.

The two are back together just a week after the fitness trainer claimed Odom is already out of her life. However, it appears they cannot stay away from each other for so long because Parr, 33, and Odom, 40, look like they have reconciled for a trip to celebrate their one-year anniversary of getting engaged.

Parr shared selfie on her Instagram Story of the former Los Angeles Lakers star kissing her on the cheek, leaving no doubt that they have patched whatever conflicts they have in the past.

She wrote, "Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom [kiss emoji, prayer hands emoji]."

The words carried so much weight because it seems wistful and relieved, as if they almost did not make it.

The NBA player shared the same sentiment because he reshared the image on his account, as Page Six reported.

In videos posted of their trip, however, Parr can be seen not wearing her engagement ring. It is now therefore unclear if she just removed it for safety or if there's anything else going on.

Last week, Parr said some of Odom's personal struggles caused her to think twice about wanting to stay engaged with him.

"This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children," she wrote. "Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through."

Parr did not really specify what she's concerned about, but Odom's issues are not that of a secret anyway. He has been struggling with substance abuse over the years. Back in 2015, he nearly died from an overdose because of an incident at a Nevada brothel. Some said he was struggling with his breakup with then-wife Khloe Kardashian.

"I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved," Parr added in her announcement of the breakup.

Lamar Odom's Relationships

Lamar Odom's love life is quite colorful. He was once married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, and their breakup was not necessarily a quiet one.

He moved on and announced his engagement to Parr last November 2019. It was a whirlwind thing in the eyes of some, especially since the two have only been dating for three months at the time. But they said the connection is there and they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

It remains to be seen if the two lovebirds will push through their wedding, which is initially set in 2021. However, if their recent photos are proof, it looks like the pair has some wedding planning to resume.

READ MORE: Who Will Perform at the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles