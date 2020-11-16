Brad Pitt Holiday Cheer: Actor Cozies Up To Jennifer Aniston AGAIN?

After Brad Pitt's relationship ended with German model Nicole Poturalski, he is now a newly-single man ready to find a new woman to love once again.

Or perhaps rekindle with an old flame.

According to the National Enquirer, Brad Pitt agreed to co-host with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for her Christmas tree-trimming party, held on Zoom.

It later triggered rumors of a "romantic reunion" between the two.

Last year, the "Once Upon A Time" in Hollywood star shocked fans when he showed up at Jennifer's annual Christmas party.

A source dished to the outlet, "He was one of the last to leave, and they have slowly rebuilt their relationship ever since."

However, this year, sources told the outlet that the 51-year-old blonde beauty would be hosting the virtual event.

Her ex-husband's presence will make a powerful statement to his other ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, as they are still embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle.

"Jen has no problem flaunting their friendship - especially when it angers the woman who stole her husband."

The source added, "This very public reunion means they finally are graduating from the 'Friends' zone."

Full Speed Ahead?

In January 2020, OK! Magazine reported that Brad Pitt introduced Jennifer Aniston to the kids he shares with Angelina, as they were ready to "go public with their romance."

"It was a big moment for them, and thankfully it went well."

An onlooker told the outlet that Jennifer and Brad arrived separately and put distance between them at the Golden Globes on January 5 but "once inside the ballroom, the pair weren't nearly as discreet."

The source revealed how the former power couple was stealing glances all night, and even the "Friends" star was overheard telling a colleague that she thought Brad Pitt was "so handsome."

"Everybody couldn't help but wonder if something was going on between them," the source shared.

Take-Two?

Though both parties' representatives vehemently deny that they were back together during that time, OK's source insisted that things have been heating up between the two for months ever since February 2019 after reconnecting at Jennifer's birthday.

"The spark was still there, but they had a lot of unresolved issues to sort out."

"In the end, talking about the past brought them closer together."

Anything for Brad

According to an NW magazine report, Jennifer Aniston is reportedly ditching alcohol because Brad Pitt is sober.

When they were together, they loved drinking wine and smoked a lot of Mary Janes too.

But the 56-year-old previously revealed that he removed his drinking privileges, and Jennifer Aniston is also "quitting booze" for Brad Pitt and a possible baby.

"She has no problem ditching her evening wine time for Brad because she's still hopeful that they won't need a surrogate."

The source added, "Having a child with Brad is a big priority, but being happy with Brad is even bigger - she knows what this means to him."

Rumors Debunked

The National Enquirer, OK! Magazine and NW Magazine are known to publish bogus articles about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

Their stories about them getting together and wanting to have a baby together are all untrue.

The two have been subjects of rumors because fans are wishing they get back together. But unfortunately for them, Brad and Jen are and will remain just good friends.

