Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Receive ‘Perfect Solution’ to Royal Title Controversy

A royal expert finally provides the perfect solution to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal title controversy.

Fans were divided when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping down as senior royal members in January.

It reignited a controversy that they don't take their royal titles with them once they step down.

However, they are still referred to as royals and maintain their titles as the "Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Marlene Koenig recently spoke to Express UK to argue that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to make a simple change to make those disgruntled royal fanatics to use their titles continuously.

"Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could remove the HRH and the title Prince, are they going to do that? No."

She added, "My feeling and suggestion is that when Harry and Meghan have the credits of the projects they are working on, they just use 'Meghan and Harry, Sussex.'"

The said suggestion is similar to Prince Edward when he ran his production company Ardent.

He used the name Edward Windsor.

"He didn't use His Royal Highness Prince Edward. He used Edward Windsor."

Koenig insists that royal advisers should put forward this compromise to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"There is a lot of precedence for using just the geographic part of your title for your professional name."

She explained further that it would help solve a lot of problems that are also the perfect way out for the couple.

Since then, the 39-year-old duchess and her 36-year-old husband have received enormous backlash for how they continue to conduct themselves after stepping down as senior royals.

The couple faced an even more significant backlash when they spoke about politics in a TIME magazine video.

The America-born actress and the blue-blood insisted that it was necessary to vote on the November 3 elections so people could finally say no to "aggressive and divisive messages."

Though they didn't mention who they would be voting for, nor instructed viewers who to vote for, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticized as their message seemed like they were supporting Joe Biden specifically.

Despite being in the US for eight months already, a royal author claimed that the couple had split the British royal family.

Robert Lacey told author Alain Elkann that the monarchy will remain split as he doesn't see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ever working again for The Firm in the near future.

According to Lacey, the couple's decision to cut ties with the family was reportedly sparked by King Edward VIII's abdication.

He explained, "I make frequent comparisons between the current situation and Edward VIII's abdication crisis; both are essentially conflicts between love and duty."

"Harry stands for love, and Harry has gone into exile."

Edward VIII asked to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson which led to him leaving the UK entirely. In December 1936, he decided to abdicate just months before his scheduled coronation in Westminster Abbey.

By 1937, he and Simpson moved to France and got married.

