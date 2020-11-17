Gwen Stefani Quitting? Why 'The Voice' Judge Almost Left the Show!

"The Voice" almost lost a judge after Gwen Stefani threatened to leave the show because of one tough reason.

On Monday, Stefani's first team, 15-year-old Larriah Jackson and 14-year-old Carter Rubin, faced off in the final battle round.

The two teens stood on stage together and sang Meghan Trainor and John Legend's hit song "Like I'm Gonna Lose You." It was truly a pressure-packed moment for the teen contestants, especially since Legend is one of the judges.

"Oh, so John Legend is going to be right there. It's intimidating to be one of the younger ones because everyone here is so insanely talented," Rubin said after learning that they would be singing the piece.

Despite saying it behind the scenes, the two still showed their talents and performed like they are no longer kids.

In the end, they received a standing ovation from all the coaches, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Legend and Stefani.

"That was so well done. Like, you are 14 and 15," Clarkson said, who could not continue giving comments because of the exhilarating performance. She just looked at Stefani, who was responsible for choosing the winner and told her, "You are so screwed."

Meanwhile, Shelton informed the 51-year-old judge that she needed to pick between the two no matter what.

"Usually I'm very judgey when it comes to songs I recorded, but I was thoroughly impressed with your take on the song," Legend added.

John also hilariously tried to calm down the atmosphere by telling Rubin that he wanted him to be his team. However, the teen singer chose Stefani.

Despite these comments, Stefani still had the power to choose--but she almost did not make one.

Instead of immediately choosing the winner, the pressured judge stood up and exclaimed she wanted to quit the show.

"That was the worst thing ever, to have to choose," Stefani uttered. "They were equally so deserving to move forward.".

After a few minutes of assessment, she gave her vote to Rubin.

Meanwhile, Stefani also used her "save" button to keep Jackson on her team. The move surprised Shelton, though, as he then became the only one left with a steal.

"I think premature button-pushing is a problem with these other three coaches. I don't know why in the world you would use your steal button in the first couple of Battles," he said.

Shelton Finally Stole Someone!

After giving his co-judges a lesson, Shelton still failed to keep his button untouched for a long time.

During the final battle between Legend's team--Cami Clune and James Pyle--the 44-year-old country music singer finally pushed the button.

"If I had a steal left, I would be all up on this button. But I don't," Clarkson said after hearing the two's duet of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game."

Soon after Legend hailed Clune the winner, Shelton barged in and used his steal button to save Pyle.

With that said, it is safe to say that every judge on "The Voice" is having a hard time choosing the best teen singers in the country.

