Did Dr. Dre Force Nicole Young To Sign Prenup Agreement?

Decades after Dr. Dre and Nicole Young tied the knot, questions began to surface whether the music mogul ever forced her to sign a prenuptial agreement.

The ugly and bitter divorce battle between Dr. Dre and Young continues to get messier, but the rapper is ready to prove his innocence on the allegations thrown by her disgruntled wife.

Initially, Young claimed that Dre "coerced her" into signing the prenuptial agreement before their intimate wedding ceremony in Hawaii in May 1996.

Meanwhile, in a report published by the Daily Mail, the 55-year-old CEO is reportedly preparing to summon all of their wedding guests to quash his wife's claims.

Per the news outlet, only 15 to 20 guests attended the ceremony, including Dre's colleague Snoop Dogg.

The court documents also reveal that Dr. Dre wants Young to provide all the guests' names, including their addresses and active contact numbers.

Meanwhile, his lawyer Laura Wasser added that those attendees are "potential witnesses regarding [Young's] claim of duress."

Apart from allegedly coercing her, Young also launched some other damaging allegations against the rapper.

What Young Has Been Demanding

The headaches all started in June when Nicole Young filed for divorce.

In Young's initial filing, she did not mention the "coercion" incident yet. However, she referred to Dr. Dre as an "abusive control freak" instead.

Because of this, she seeks for $2 million per month for spousal support and $5 million in legal fees.

She also claims that she played a huge role in establishing Dr. Dre's career in the hiphop and business industry. Young also mentioned that she was fundamental in naming his record label "Aftermath."

Young remains unstoppable as she filed another lawsuit, stating that she co-owns the record label and its 1992 record "The Chronic."

Unstoppable Young?

Soon after Dr. Dre hit back on Young's coercion claims, his estranged wife is now appealing for an in-person divorce deposition.

The "Forgot About Dre" hitmaker wants to respond to the questioning of Young's lawyers virtually due to coronavirus pandemic concerns. But Young seemingly does not want him to take the easiest way.

According to TMZ, Dr. Dre is only using the global health crisis to avoid attending the in-person questioning. Young noted that the rapper managed to meet people in home and business settings, as well as attending social gatherings.

She also alleged that the hip-hop star has met other musicians and studio technicians, breaking the social distancing protocols. In the same bombshell filing, she claimed that multiple women has entered and exited their homes around the Los Angeles area in the past few months.

Young then explained that the in-person questioning is important for her, so her lawyers could clearly witness how he would react to all the queries.

This would also prevent him from receiving advice from his lawyers.

