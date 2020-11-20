What Saved Carrie Fisher From Early Death

Todd Fisher, Carrie Fisher's brother, revealed what possibly saved the late actress from dying at a younger age.

Nearly four years since Carrie died, her brother, Todd, appeared in an interview with Page Six and suggested that motherhood saved his sister.

Per Todd, motherhood struck the late actress differently. However, he admitted that at first, they were unsure how things would go.

"But what really happened ... obviously Carrie was a unique mother, it's what kept Carrie with us. I think we would have lost Carrie long ago, long before if it hadn't been for Billie," Todd shared.

Todd added that the "Star Wars" actress would have also been an astounding grandmother if she ever met her grandson, Kingston.

The 62-year-old director said that the late star's "obsession" over Billie would have continued with Kingston. Todd even suggested that Carrie would do anything to become closer to her grandson, just like how their mother did.

"I mean look what happened to my mom, she bought the house next door to Carrie to be close to Billie. Debbie (Reynolds) and Carrie weren't even talking at the time," he went on. "She would have bought the house next door so to speak."

Unfortunately, none of these things happened as the actress died in December 2016 due to cardiac arrest.

The more in-depth autopsy further revealed that she took cocaine, heroin, morphine and MDMA before her death.

"Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms Fisher's blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death," the report stated at that time.

Prior to Carrie's death, she spoke candidly about using cannabis at the early age of 13. She also admitted that she used cocaine during the "Star Wars" film, "The Empire Strikes Back."

Carrie's substance abuse was infamous, and she often opened up about how addiction defined her life. Even her daughter, Billie, mentioned in her statement after Carrie's death that her mother battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life and died of it.

Todd Fisher To Continue Family's Legacy

As one of the most renowned pillars of the film industry, Todd pledged to continue his family's legacy.

He helped the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to complete the museum for the memorabilia of his mother, Reynolds.

Set to open in April 2020, the $482-million worth of displays include her mother's Hollywood costumes and collections. Todd agreed to lend her mom's collection but required the museum to recognize his late mother's work.

"I know for a fact she would support it, she would not hold a grudge," he explained.

He referred to the time when the Academy rejected Reynold's request to help her preserve and exhibit her golden age costumes collection.

"She would just say I'm thrilled that it's finally getting done, that it's there," he went on.

In the end, Todd said that he wants to take all opportunities to keep his mother and sister's legacies alive.

