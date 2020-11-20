Megan Thee Stallion Slams Shooting Suspect Tory Lanez in Epic New Song!

Megan thee Stallion subtly shaded Tory Lanez in the most epic way.

The rap "It" girl just released a 17-track debut studio album, Good News, which covers her "Savage" remix featuring Beyoncé and collaborations with various artists such as SZA, City Girls, and DaBaby.

Megan Thee Stallion's Subtle Dig at Tory Lanez With Her Latest Track "Shots Fired"

Interestingly, one of her controversial songs appeared to be a clapback at the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. Megan seemingly addressed the incident where the "Say It" artist allegedly shot her in the feet after a party in Hollywood Hills back in July.

Titled "Shots Fired," the lyric goes, "You shot a 5'10″ bitch, with a .22 / Talkin' 'bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren't pellets."

To recall, the "WAP" singer claimed that her rumored ex-boyfriend was the triggerman behind the shooting incident.

At the time, TMZ reported that Lanez was charged with felony account after carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

After recovering four shell casings from the scene, police have also listed the 25-year-old female rapper as a "victim" after injuring her foot from the broken glass in the car.

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez "Shot" Her

A month later, Megan--whose real name is Megan Pete--confirmed that the "Broke in a Minute" rapper shot her.

"Yes, this n-- Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to [talk to] these blogs, lying and s-. Stop lying!" she mentioned during an Instagram Live session.

Moreover, the BET Award winner went into detail about her version of the incident and denied doing anything to provoke the shooting.

"You shot me. You scared to come telling people that you shot me, and you got your whole f-ing team on the internet, lying," she furthered.

In addition, Megan Thee Stallion also revealed that she did not immediately coordinate with the police because she didn't want them to get in trouble,

Lanez then responded to Megan's claim by denying all the allegations against him and posting a tweet saying, "the truth will come to light."

The Canadian rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, pleaded not guilty to the assault charges; however, he might face a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years if proven guilty.

Tory Lanez Tried To Bribe Megan Thee Stallion?

In her recent cover shoot with GQ, the hip-hop star claimed that Lanez attempted to silence her by offering her and a friend named Kelly--who is also present during the incident--money to stay quiet about what happened.

"I'm thinking, 'I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me,'" she said.

On the other hand, Megan unfollowed Kelly after accusing her of receiving hush money from Lanez.

Following Megan's statement, TMZ cited that the "Temperature Rising" rapper's legal counsel has opposed the accusations and stated that he "has never offered money to any witness for their silence or for any other reason. Any reports to the contrary are false."

