Will Smith Cries: Actor Admits Mistreating 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Co-Star

The "crying" Will Smith is back, but it's not something meme-worthy at all.

Previously, a picture of Smith while crying received mockery throughout the internet and launched a thousand memes. But this time, the actor shed tears over a heartbreaking reason--something that does not deserve trolling.

During Friday's episode of the Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk," Smith met his "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star Janet Hubert again.

Although they worked together in the past, the two actually did not have a good time during the filming of the '90s sitcom.

So instead of wholly reliving the good things they shared in the now-30-decade-old series, Smith and Hubert looked back on the mistreatment the actress experienced from him.

In the one-on-one interview, Hubert said that the young Smith had all the power. However, he was too young and out of control.

"There was a need for me to have professionalism on the set, because I was used to it, especially as a dancer," the 64-year-old actress said.

Meanwhile, Smith recalled how rude his behavior was and admitted that he was not kind.

Hubert joined "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" on its first three seasons, but she reportedly spent most of her nights sitting inside her car. The actress revealed that Will's mistreatment eventually led to a misconception of her on the sitcom.

Unfortunately, it affected her so much that she did not want to go home and work.

"The misconception of me was that I was haughty, difficult, wanted to be the star of the show," Hubert added. "As the oldest woman on that set, there's that respect level that I just needed to have of being an older woman, a black woman."

The atmosphere became heavier as Hubert recollected how the young Will Smith cast her out just because she did not laugh at his jokes.

What's worse was that the sitcom creators eventually instructed her to just stay inside her room and refrain from coming out on stage.

Hubert, for her part, explained that she was not unprofessional during the filming. Instead, she chose to stop talking to everybody.

How Hubert Had the Worse After The Mistreatment

Elsewhere in the interview, the TV actress mentioned how she ended up having a messed up deal on the show.

According to Hubert, she was required to work for the sitcom for two months and two weeks without entertaining other potential roles or jobs.

While Will was not aware of the said negotiation, he responded that he knew why she did not accept it. Despite being on the wrong, Smith still received people's approve.

"Black people beat my a**. They beat my son's a**. Somebody smashed a cookie in my son's face and said, 'Your mother is a b***h.' People send me hateful Instagrams, 'Aren't you dead yet?' 'I love Will, why don't you just die?' It was hard," Hubert went on.

This heartbreaking revelation made Smith cry even more. However, the actress still went on to call him the "big star," which explains why he received most of the approvals.

In the end, they decided to finish their emotional conversation and enjoy the reunion special of the sitcom's 30th anniversary.

