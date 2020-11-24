Epstein 2.0: Harvey Weinstein Being Filmed Nonstop Behind Bars to Avoid Another Repeat

A real-life "Big Brother" - Convicted movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is reportedly under surveillance 24 hours, seven days a week, while in prison.

According to TMZ, the prison keeps a close eye on him to prevent any injury or death while in prison.

The outlet further claimed that Weinstein, who's currently serving his sentence in New York's Wende Correctional Facility, is "having cameras record his every move."

An insider told TMZ, "A correctional officer is assigned to follow Weinstein anytime he's on the move from within the state prison he currently services his sentence at."

They further revealed that a guard assigned to shadow the disgraced producer would have a camera on him at eye-level.

It was reported that the high-profile inmate's filming is part of the jail's security measures to keep Weinstein safe. This is after the death of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein who was found lifeless in his cell in August 2019.

Reports at that time said that Epstein was allegedly meant to have been monitored by guards who were on duty. But to their surprise, they saw him dead with injuries to his neck.

The jury still has not made their verdict, whether or not he had committed suicide or murdered.

Besides being closely monitored for mental health reasons or crime reasons, he is recently being monitored for his health.

Last week, his health became a concern when it was reported he had a 101-degree fever. He was later tested for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Weinstein said in a statement, "We can report that Mr. Weinstein's fever has dropped but is still being closely monitored."

"We can also report at this time that he does not have COVID-19."

Since his very public fall from grace, Weinstein's health has continued to make headlines since first appearing in court with a walker.

Weinstein is said to have numerous disorders and conditions, including a heart condition, high blood pressure, and spinal stenosis.

In his sentencing early this year, his legal team requested that he only serve five years in jail because of his declining health.

After he was handed his 23-year sentence, the disgraced film executive was rushed to a New York hospital due to chest pains.

He later underwent a heart procedure to take out a blockage and stayed in the hospital for six days.

Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison for forcibly performing indecent acts and molesting a hairstylist.

He continues to face a few more lawsuits from other alleged victims and facing additional criminal counts of r-e in Los Angeles.

But Weinstein continues to appeal for his New York conviction and maintains that what happened between him and all his encounters were consensual.

In 2017, The New York Times and The New Yorker published explosive articles detailing the decades-long alleged harassment and assault done by producer Harvey Weinstein.

Eighty-five women came forward with similar claims against Weinstein - citing inappropriate to criminal behavior, ranging from massage requests to intimidating advances to r-e.

Celebrities include Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale, Eva Green, Salma Hayek, and Lena Headey.

