Thanksgiving Love: Travis Scott Makes Super Sweet Gesture For Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Travis Scott is setting his priorities straight. For Thanksgiving, he showed he's thankful to have Stormi in his life, choosing to spend the meaningful holiday with the kid, and, of course, the baby mama Kylie Jenner.

Even though the "Astroworld" rapper was the one who sponsored the inaugural Cactus Jack Foundation Turkey Drive in Houston on Wednesday, he did not attend any of the activities. This must be his way to show his gratitude to his hometown and pass on his blessings but at the same time, still spend the important day with people who personally matters to him.

Travis Scott Chooses Stormi and Kylie

According to Hollywood Life, instead of traveling home to Houston, Scott decided to spend the holiday with Kylie and Stormi in Palm Springs.

"Travis hosted a Thanksgiving fundraiser in Houston yesterday but he wasn't there in person," the source explained. "He stayed in California to celebrate the holiday with Stormi and Kylie. He usually goes home to Houston for Thanksgiving but this year he didn't, he stayed to be with Stormi and Kylie. They're in Palm Springs with Kylie's family," the source clarified further.

This is an admirable and sweet move on Scott's part, but also not that surprising. It was already said earlier that for Stormi, Kylie and Travis would spend the holidays together as a family.

"Kylie and Travis will spend the holidays with Stormi together," a previous source shared. "They get along great and talk multiple times a day and although they're not a couple, they are completely on the same page when it comes to their daughter and respecting one another."

Travis and Kylie Never Lost Bond

Travis and Kylie are yet to announce the real status of their relationship and clarify whether or not they have reconcied--regardless of how flirty they have been for several months now in social media.

While re-commitment to each other may not be easy for them, they are showing to the world that co-parenting Stormi should not be that complex. They split up in late 2019, but they never stopped being Stormi's parents even since.

On last year's Thanksgiving, when they were already separated, they also made it a point to spend the big day with Stormi. They also spent it with Kris Jenner and Kendall.

It can be remembered that Kylie took to her IG story to post a sweet picture of her and Kendall sandwiching Kris Jenner, as reported by E Online. Prior to that, she went to Houston to witness Travis' then festival. She was with a group of friends, but the intention was to support him.

"Kylie flew to Houston with a group of friends," an insider told People Magazine at the time. "It was important for her to support Travis' festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi."

It was noticeable then, though, that she did not post any photo of Travis with her or Stormi.

READ MORE: Halle Berry Defends Self From Rude Comment by LisaRaye McCoy

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles