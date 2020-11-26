Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares Reportedly Split Amid Engagememt Rumors

Zac Efron is reportedly single again after his whirlwind romance with Australian model Vanessa Valladares.

After five months of dating, the former "HighSchool Musical" star have reportedly ended his relationship with the 25-year-old model, whom he met while staying in the Land Down Under.

What Prompted Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares' Breakup?

The news came after The Sun cited that "fate wasn't on their side," which prompted the two to live separate lives.

"Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other," the source revealed to the publication, adding that "Zac has been renting a place by the beach in Byron Bay and by ­September Vanessa was living with him there."

The "Baywatch" star, who have been staying and loving Australia since early this year, has been rumored to permanently relocate in the country after falling head over heels with the Aussie model.

Unfortunately, things went down south after they made big decisions such as buying a property.

"So once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home. They'd started to look at a few places, but, sadly, fate wasn't on their side."

Moreover, his upcoming film "Gold", which required him to move from Byron Bay to Adelaide, reportedly affected their relationship.

This means Efron can't travel to see Villadares and would have to endure long-distance romance, causing the couple to call it quits.

"Zac's work and the ­­enforced distance has really taken its toll," the source continued. "Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit."

Prior to their split, Woman's Day cited that things between the Hollywood star and the Aussie model seemed to be serious and that they have taken their relationship to another level.

Rumors sparked that the 33-year-old actor surprised Vanessa with a ring during his birthday and wanted to keep hush hush about it.

"He gave it to her after the party - it was incredibly romantic. Neither of them are saying much about it, but there's no doubt it was some kind of unofficial engagement," the source shared with the outlet.

Zac Efron's Summer Love Affair

Back in September, Efron made it to the headlines after being spotted out and about with a mystery girl in Byron Bay's Lennox Head.

Multiple reports then identified the girl as Valladares, a former waitress at Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

Following this, People magazine revealed that "The Greatest Showman" actor met the brunette beauty "earlier in the summer."

Moreover, the pair was said to like spending outdoor activities together and hanging out at his house.

"They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together. You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house," the source mentioned.

Who is Vanessa Valladares?

Aside from being Zac Efron's ex-girlfriend, the 25-year-old Aussie also modeled for the California-based clothing line, RVCA and Australian labels Love St and Spell.

Moreover, the Daily Mail claimed that she quit her job to be an "aspiring model."

