Disappointed Drake Calls Out 2021 Grammys Over Massive Snubs

Drake joined a slew of celebrities who called out the 2021 Grammy Awards after snubbing Black artists.

On his Instagram Stories, the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker penned a savage remark as he questioned the relevance of these kinds of recognitions to musicians.

"I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after," Drake wrote.

Moreover, he sided with The Weeknd and threw his support for his fellow Canadian singer after his snub in the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards nomination.

Drizzy predicted that the "Blinding Lights" crooner would get a nod for either song or album of the year but ended up with zero nominations.

In addition, he concluded his post by suggesting that the Grammys should be replaced and "start something new" for the generations to come.

2021 Grammy Nominations Sparks Outraged to Some Artists

Recently, the Recording Academy announced the details of the nomination, along with the list of artists who made the cut at the prestigious ceremony.

Hosted by "The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah, the annual event will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2021.

Queen Bey is leading the Grammys with nine nominations, followed by pop icon Taylor Swift, British singer Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich snagging six nominations each.

Shortly after, fans and even The Weeknd himself were surprised with the zero nominations. He took to social media to slam the renowned academy for the snub, calling it "corrupt."

"The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency..." he tweeted.

To recall, The Weeknd recently bagged major awards and five nominations at the AMAs. He ended up winning Favorite Album Soul/R&B, Favorite Song Soul/R&B, and Male Artist Soul/R&B for this year's American Music Awards.

Aside from Drake and the 30-year-old Canadian singer, Nicki Minaj chimed in and recalled losing over to the American indie-folk band Bon Iver in 2012.

In a tweet, the new mom ranted about not bagging home the Best New Artist title despite releasing seven tracks and constantly hitting the top charts.

"Never forget the Grammys didn't give me my best new artist award when I had seven songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday."

Unfortunately, Minaj's biggest rival, Cardi B, got dragged after a fan questioned the "WAP" hitmaker's Grammy win at the time when the "Bang Bang" rapper was not able to take home an award.

Wiz Khalifa then got involved and responded, "As a Grammy-nominated artist, I know how it feels. Niggas always think it's unfair until they get their turn. Just keep working and that time'll come through," he commented.

