LOOK! Ex-Tennis Superstar Dresses Up as Cinderella for Daughter

Fathers can certainly play dress up with their daughters, too. Andy Roddick proves that as he suits up as Cinderella to make his toddler, Stevie, happy on her third birthday.

Why not, right?

On Friday, the wife of the retired tennis player, Brooklyn Decker, shared an adorable photo of her husband and child just having the time of their lives doing what most dads probably would not--play dress up! It's no ordinary costume too because it required Roddick to don an actual gown, and he's totally down to do it.

Roddick cosplayed as the all-time fairytale favorite, Cinderella, while his baby girl opted to be Princess Elsa from the iconic "Frozen"--looking so cute in her blue gown.

"She has these grown adults wrapped around her tiny little finger. This is 3," Decker, obviously happy about the sight in front of her, shared on Instagram.

She also shared photos of other family members in princess costumes, all to make little Stevie happy on her big day.

The "Grace and Frankie" star and Roddick have been married since 2009. Apart from Stevie, they also share a son named Hank.

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Rodick Happy Together

Brooklyn never hid her adoration and love whenever she sees her husband being a hands-on father. In February, Decker's mom Tessa was even hilariously compelled to comment on Brooklyn's post.

At the time, the actress shared to her followers a snapshot of Roddick reading by a roaring fireplace and captioned it, "It's like he's TRYING to seduce me."

Grandma Tessa found it so funny that she wrote to request for the two to give her more grandkids. Brooklyn joked back to say she found that request kind of icky, as reported by People Magazine.

"Ew mom," Decker wrote, adding: "Someone please report my mom she is out of control."

In an earlier interview, Brooklyn shared how rewarding it is to be a mom despite the exhaustion associated with the role.

"It's utterly exhausting. But wonderful. It's so much fun, and every cliché is true. Every cliché in the book that they say," she said to People Magazine. At the time, she was promoting the launch of her Finery app in Culver City, California.

She then gushed about motherhood, saying all the negative or positive comments thrown at it are true. She described it as absolutely the most beautiful, the most exhausting, and the most fulfilling at the same time.

For his part, Andy Roddick has also shared being a father changed him for the better. For one, it made him a lot more patient. Speaking with Tennis Channel (via Tennis World USA), he explained that he did not know he could be this patient and he knew no one who would describe him as being patient before his babies arrived.

He added that being a father made him responsible for his weaknesses. On the same interview, Brooklyn publicly praised the athlete as an unbelievably hands-on dad, which made her feel grateful.

