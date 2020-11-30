WATCH: Billie Eilish Keeps Awesome Tradition Alive for 4th Straight Year

For the fourth consecutive year, Billie Eilish is back with her annual Vanity Fair interview.

In 2017, the then 15-year-old singer-songwriter--who gained her fame through her song "Ocean Eyes"--did a candid sit down interview for the outlet as she answered random questions about her personal life and career.

In its fourth year, the five-time Grammy award winner reflected on the changes in her life as she answered the same questions from year to year.

She began by mentioning that she's "ready" to keep the tradition alive till she's 90.

"I'm going this s--- until I'm 90, so get ready for it," she joked.

A flashback of 2019, Billie flashed the screen as she predicted what would be her life in 2020.

She discussed the possible changes, new beginnings, and endings in her future.

Cut back to her present self, she quipped, "Girl, please!" as she cackled after hearing her response. "Talk about what's gonna change? What's gonna be different in a year?"

Of course, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker was referring to the global pandemic and how it has shifted the lives of the people.

She continued by sharing that she was lucky to have been "blessed for the fortune" she had this year despite the setbacks brought by COVID-19.

"Definitely not where I thought I'd be currently, but also not mad at it. I'm very, very lucky to have had this year play out the way it did because for a lot of people, it was literal hell, and I am very aware that I've been very blessed for the fortune I had this year."

Moreover, one of the questions includes her expected time off next year, to which she responded by hoping for a 100 days vacation from making music and touring.

Eilish laughed as she watched herself, wishing for a time off.

"B----, you got what you wished for! You happy? Because damn. This is the most amount of time off that I've had in five years," Billie added.

Aside from her stance on the pandemic, the "When The Party's Over" singer also discussed how 2020 transformed in terms of being engaged with the community and being politically aware of what is happening around her.

"I have learned so much more about the way people are living that I wasn't aware of before," she explained, adding: "The climate crisis and social injustice and all the bad things made me think differently. I will never stop fighting for all the Black and brown people who have lost their lives to police brutality."

Earlier this year, the California native joined a slew of celebrities who used their platform to express their opinion over the Black Lives Matter movement.

Over her Instagram, she criticized the use of the phrase "All Lives Matter" instead of "Black Lives Matter."

This is in connection with the publicized acts of police brutality amid the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers.

In the latter part of the interview, Billie Eilish also looked back at her countless achievements, which includes scoring the upcoming James Bond film's theme song with "No Time To Die" and the historical five Grammy wins.

"Getting bigger and bigger makes me more comfortable about not having to prove myself. People look up to you so that you will tell them what you, yourself, would actually tell them," the multi-awarded singer mentioned.

