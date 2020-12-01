Millie Bobbie Brown In Tears, Demands ‘Respect’ from Fans After Terrible Encounter

Millie Bobby Brown has left shaken and in tears after a bizarre encounter with one of her fans.

On Monday, the "Stranger Things" star described the public harassment she experienced while out Christmas shopping.

Speaking to her millions of followers on Instagram via Story, she recalled how she was out shopping with her mother when a girl recognized her.

Millie became emotional while sharing the interaction, telling her fans that it was overwhelming.

In a black and white clip, the "Enola Holmes" detailed how a fan approached her to take a video, but she politely declined.

"'She said, 'Can I take a video of you?'" to which Millie replied, "'Um, no.' but why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It's not like of the both of us."

The British actress said she doesn't feel obligated to stop for videos when fans ask her to.

"I don't need to justify it to anyone. If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be."

But the fan stepped over the line as she filmed Millie Bobby Brown against her wishes when she was at the counter just wrapping up her shopping.

"I was paying, and she walked past me and began to video me again - and I said, 'I'm a human being. What more can I ask from you?'"

Millie said that she had to explain to the fan why she was making her feel really uncomfortable.

"She said, 'so I can't take a video of a human being?'"

"and I said, 'No, not when I said no.' it makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful."

At the end of her story, Millie revealed how it makes her upset when people push boundaries.

She also wished that people were more courteous of each other and demanded she is treated better.

"I'm still trying to navigate this, and it's still overwhelming. Where are my rights to say no?"

"You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do. It's just manners."

Fans of the Academy-nominated actress speculated that her disturbing interaction was part of the reason why Millie Bobby Brown deleted her TikTok account just recently.

Later on, the Florence by Mills beauty guru assured fans that she was doing better after the encounter.

"I am totally fine now, but was emotional at the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected."

Additionally, the verified Twitter account for the writers of "Stranger Things" tweeted in support of Eleven, the character played by Millie, saying, "Be kind to others. Find compassion. Wear a mask. All those things cost zero dollars and take zero energy."

It has been a difficult past couple of weeks for Millie, who recently lost her grandmother to Alzheimer's disease.

She expressed her grief on social media, saying that there were no words that made sense at that time.

"Loss is something so complex."

