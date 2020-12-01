Social Distancing Much? Tara Reid Pitches Movie Role To Nicole Kidman in Unconvential Way

Tara Reid takes social distancing to a whole new level by offering a movie role in an unheard manner--and to Nicole Kidman, no less!

Reid's desire to get Kidman on her movie is great. She's willing to do anything and everything, including inviting the actress through a public platform, uncaring of how people will think of that.

The 45-year-old actress recently offered the "Undoing" star a chance to be in her forthcoming film and pitched the offer through an Instagram comment.

"You are truly amazing in everything you do," Reid started her proposal. "I've b en [sic] a huge fan forever. Hopefully one day we can work together soon.

"I'm producing a movie Masha's Mushroom it starring Vivica Fox, Billy Zane, Beverly Deangelo, myself Tara Reid, Sade and others it truly an amazing script," she added.

The IG post Reid commented on shows Nicole looking afar while lounging in a picturesqe background. In her caption, she was promoting the finale of "The Undoing."

A quick search about the movie on IMDB reveals that it is a thriller and Reid will be at the lead. White Cross is also slated to be the director.

"I would love for you to read it," Reid continued. "Shoreline and Universal are doing it. It's a franchise of 5 films."

Reid then asked Kidman to follow her for more info, technically revealing Kidman does not even follow her. "If you can follow me so I can tell you more. Kindly, Tara," she concluded.

Some actually reeled seeing Tara do that. Some believed it gave the movie some publiclty, at least. Some of the hilarious reactions can be read below:

Tara Reid was in my dream last night & I know it’s because I saw her comment on Nicole Kidman’s Instagram post — Ari Garber (@ari_garber) December 1, 2020

OMG I am dying over Tara Reid’s comment on Nicole Kidman’s IG post 😭😭😭😂😂😂 my girl’s recruiting on instagram now lmaaao — Bo (@ihatebong) December 1, 2020

Tara Reid's comment on Nicole Kidman's IG reads as wildly unhinged but I truly think she's onto something pic.twitter.com/RXaJyQvTrl — Jay Reyna (@JayReyna) December 1, 2020

Tara Reid's Questionable Acts

Reactions to Reid's proposal are actually understandable. Apart from it being quite unconventional, the actress' own track record has been quite questionable lately.

A past interview of Tara resurfaced earlier this year and sparked widespread concern.

She appeared on "Today Extra" to promote her upcoming movie but ended up making viewers bewildered. Fans saw the "American Pie" actress slurring her way through the Australian morning talk show and wondered how she could even let that happen.

In that bizarre interview that resurfaced, the actress could barely keep her eyes open while promoting the release of the sixth and final "Sharknado" movie. Even what she was saying was barely making sense.

"This one, you guys, honestly is beyond ... it's my favourite one. It's so ridiculous. It's so bad that it's good," she said. "I mean [inaudible] gone out of space, I've already had a baby inside of a shark, we have done everything."

Busy Nicole Kidman

Apart from being busy with her currently acclaimed HBO series "Undoing," Nicole Kidman also has a lot more in her plate.

The musical she is part of, "The Prom," recently dropped and garnered a lot of good reviews. She's also working on "The Northman" and the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers."

With that said, it remains to be seen if she'll be able to work with Reid in her movie.

