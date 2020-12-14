Fact Check: Prince William Targeted by Hoax Cancer News

Prince William dealt with another scandalous news concerning his health.

The Duke of Cambridge has been hit with a rumor that he is battling cancer, months after he tested positive for COVID-19.

American tabloid newspaper National Enquirer claimed that the 38-year-old royal was secretly diagnosed with cancer.

"Shocking diagnosis nightmare after COVID tests Prince William's secret cancer crisis," the title of the article read.

As obtained by GossipCop, an unnamed courtier revealed to the said tabloid that Prince William's "health crisis is being kept on a need-to-know basis." Moreover, the royal family has been accused of using his coronavirus diagnosis "to explain away his condition,"

Moreover, the news stated that although "medical experts are monitoring his health for any symptoms of the illness," the members of the royal family were "terrified" that the second in line to the throne "is in severe danger."

Kate Middleton Had a "Breakdown" Following Prince William's Cancer Scare

In addition, the National Enquirer pointed out that Prince William has "been appearing fatigued and out of sorts" in his most recent public appearances.

The Duke of Cambridge, alongside his wife Kate Middleton, was one of the first few royals who have undergone face-to-face royal engagements despite the health crisis.

The couple recently had a successful royal train tour to express their gratitude and thank frontline workers who bravely face their work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the three-day event, Prince William and Kate Middleton traveled through England, Scotland and Wales.

On the other hand, the royal mom is allegedly not taking his husband's health condition very well after the insider shared that she "practically had a breakdown."

"[Prince William has] forbidden Kate to tell them about his health concerns," the tabloid further stated.

Is the Rumor True?

As usual, the Kensington Palace is hush-hush and appeared to shrug off the controversy. After all, there is really no strong basis for the news and seems to be made just to create an issue.

It is also worth noting that the said tabloid that ran the story has a history for false reports, so the recent news should be taken with a grain of salt--or more.

Following the malicious rumors, fans and royal watchers had mixed reactions to the said news.

"This is the original never-ending story! Lol. These excuses are hysterical now... Prince William double has cancer, yadda, yadda, yadda...

I think Kelly has four kids. What about Charlie Pride, who supposedly just died of Coronavirus?" one user wrote.

A second fan replied to the Royal Central's Twitter post and suggested that prince William "should sue tabloid" for reporting "false public statements" against him.

An individual also chimed in and called out the tabloid for posting "disgusting" reports.

"I saw that headline when I was grocery shopping this morning. I just shook my head in disgust. Just like the one that said Catherine is pregnant with twins for the third or fourth time."

Kate Middleton Pregnant With Twins?

Aside from the future king of England, Kate Middleton has been a target of pregnancy news.

Several outlets pointed out that InTouch Weekly claimed the 38-year-old royal is pregnant with "twins."

In the news obtained by GossipCop, the couple allegedly almost sought IVF, "but then she suddenly got pregnant with twins."

Moreover, the mother-of-three is said to be expected to "take a step back from her royal duties for the remainder of her pregnancy."

READ MORE: Eddie Van Halen's Death: Rock Legend's Dying Wish, Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles