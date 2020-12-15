Sorry, Johnny: Disney Rejects Johnny Depp Cameo in 'Pirates of the Carribean' Reboot

Johnny Depp is not getting the love he deserves, at least from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

For months, Depp's fans have been appealing for Disney to recast the actor as Captain Jack Sparrow. Unfortunately, even a cameo is impossible for him to do right now.

Cinema Blend reported that the Mouse House completely closed its doors for the 57-year-old actor. With that said, reprising his role or even simply appearing for a short screen time is no longer doable.

This put an end to the previous rumors that Disney gathered its executives to consider bringing Depp for the sixth installment of the franchise.

It could have had continued his legacy after the actor starred in the five installments of the Disney film for over 15 years.

Depp's 2017 movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" was the last one he featured in, and it was the lowest-performing chapter ever.

Despite that, moving on without the original lead star is truly risky. The moviegoers also warned that they would not watch if they would not see Depp's comeback.

For what it's worth, Disney and the producers believe that his role will always be his legacy despite not including him on the cast anymore.

"It's the only character he's played five times, it's the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it's what he'll be remembered for," the film's original scriptwriter Stuart Beattie said in 2018.

Libel Case Ruins Depp

Prior to this news, multiple sources of We Got This Covered reported that the entertainment giant lost its interest in hiring Depp again as Captain Jack Sparrow after losing his libel case against The Sun.

"Apparently, the two sides were discussing a small role or cameo for the 57-year-old in the upcoming reboot, but now the studio is said to be abandoning those plans following the results of his trial," We Got This Covered quoted.

To recall, Judge Justice Nicol found that 12 out of 14 claims made by Depp's estranged wife, Amber Heard, were substantially true.

The decision also ruled that The Sun calling him a "wife-beater" is not libelous.

Meanwhile, with Depp officially gone from the franchise, Disney has also seemingly found his replacement already.

Express UK claimed that Disney has been eyeing to replace Depp with a Marvel actor. Per its industry insider Daniel Richtman, Ryan Reynolds is in line to be the next Captain Jack Sparrow. He further revealed that Reynolds would take on the role even in the next sequels.

The rumor is plausible since the actor is not busy and his only franchise as of the moment is "Deadpool."

Aside from Reynolds, the 32-year-old "Jumanji" actress Karen Gillan and Margot Robbie's names got thrown in the talks, too.

Gillan would allegedly lead the soft reboot and could play Redd's role--the popular meet-and-greet character from the Disney Parks attraction.

Still, Depp's fans remain hopeful that one day, the actor could finally reclaim what is his.

