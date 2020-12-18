Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Rant Shows His True Color, Claims Leah Remini

Tom Cruise's COVID-19 rant received mixed reactions from people. While he had his supporters, Leah Remini is not one of them.

In a statement on TonyOrtega.org, Remini spoke up and revealed how the event showed the actor's true color.

Cruise Controversy

Earlier this week, Tom Cruise's audio recording obtained by The Sun revealed how the actor shouted at two "Mission Impossible 7" crew members for failing to observe social distancing.

According to the news outlet, the two staffers broke coronavirus safety protocols, sending Cruise to rage.

While it was only right and just to correct people, Remini suggested the actor only did the viral outburst for a show.

"Anything you see coming from Scientology and Scientologists, such as mask wearing and supposedly humanitarian efforts, is just a show. It's for public relations reasons only," Remini wrote.

She further said that Cruise's reaction and treatment toward the staff showed his real personality.

Remini then tagged him as an abusive person before claiming that she, herself, witnessed it.

Per the "King of Queens" star, the Hollywood A-Lister once abused her on a small level. She also allegedly knew how the staff of Tom Cruise's movies, his former girlfriend, and friends suffered from the same maltreatment.

"This is the real Tom. This was the same reaction Tom gave his household staff when they did not have the right ingredients for him to make chocolate chip cookies," she continuously said regarding Cruise's tirade.

Apart from the aforementioned claims, Remini called out the actor for shrugging off the fact that there are Sea Organization employees that were being abused. Cruise also did not reportedly do anything when he found out that David Miscavige held his wife, Shelly Miscavige, captive.

In the end, she slammed Cruise and the members of Scientology, claiming that they do not believe in COVID-19 at all.

Celebrities Back Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Rage

While Remini outed a damaging claim against Cruise, Whoopi Goldberg defended the actor and said that she understands him.

During Wednesday's episode of "The View," Goldberg said that Cruise only made the right move to safeguard himself and his "Mission Impossible 7" team.

"You know, some people don't understand why he would get so angry. I get it," Goldberg said, as quoted by Fox News. "You can get a new camera operator - no disrespect to camera operators. You can get a new sound man."

While they can replace the team, Goldberg reasoned out that there is only one Cruise. Once he contracts the disease, it would cripple the franchise instantly.

Her "The View" co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin also approved her comment. They said that the violation ignited Tom Cruise's COVID-19 rant, and it will never be questionable at all.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Who?! Piers Morgan Mocks Actor's Shocking COVID-19 Rant

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles